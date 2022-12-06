Lirik Lagu Gunsmoke - The Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gunsmoke - The Outlaws

Some will lose their nerve tonight

And others lose their lives

A flash of fire in the fight

A cold look in my eyes

Passing judgment in the street

Where justice is revealed

I deal with darkness ruthlessly

I love the way it feels

Hear the roaring of the gun

Death before the fear

Gunsmoke on the setting sun

You know the end is near

There's a shadow on my life

It's colder than the night

A chilling silence in the air

A guilded stream of light

Dancing madly from the barroom

Where whiskey blinds my eyes

Lady Luck is lonely now

Her streak has been denied

Hear the roaring of the gun

Death before the fear

Gunsmoke on the setting sun

You know the end is near

I can hear the painful cry

That lets me know you're there

You're trying hard to stop me when

You know I just don't care

Another moment on your own

And I'm shot full of holes

A blanket used to close you in

Upon your restless soul

But you hear the roaring of the gun

Death before the fear

Gunsmoke on the setting sun

You know the end is near

Know the end is near

Credit

Artis: The Outlaws

Album: Hurry Sundown

Dirilis: 1977

Pencipta lagu: Henry Paul Lii, Byron Lamont Yoho

Genre: Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu Gunsmoke

Lagu Gunsmoke merupakan lagu yang berisi gambaran tentang bagaimana gaya hidup rock and roll band saat itu. Paul mengatakan bahwa lagu Gunsmoke memiliki banyak metafora yang secara harfiah berkaitan dengan gaya hidupnya saat itu.