Lirik Lagu Gunsmoke - The Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gunsmoke - The Outlaws
Some will lose their nerve tonight
And others lose their lives
A flash of fire in the fight
A cold look in my eyes
Passing judgment in the street
Where justice is revealed
I deal with darkness ruthlessly
I love the way it feels
Hear the roaring of the gun
Death before the fear
Gunsmoke on the setting sun
You know the end is near
There's a shadow on my life
It's colder than the night
A chilling silence in the air
A guilded stream of light
Dancing madly from the barroom
Where whiskey blinds my eyes
Lady Luck is lonely now
Her streak has been denied
Hear the roaring of the gun
Death before the fear
Gunsmoke on the setting sun
You know the end is near
I can hear the painful cry
That lets me know you're there
You're trying hard to stop me when
You know I just don't care
Another moment on your own
And I'm shot full of holes
A blanket used to close you in
Upon your restless soul
But you hear the roaring of the gun
Death before the fear
Gunsmoke on the setting sun
You know the end is near
Know the end is near
Credit
Artis: The Outlaws
Album: Hurry Sundown
Dirilis: 1977
Pencipta lagu: Henry Paul Lii, Byron Lamont Yoho
Genre: Rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu Gunsmoke
Lagu Gunsmoke merupakan lagu yang berisi gambaran tentang bagaimana gaya hidup rock and roll band saat itu. Paul mengatakan bahwa lagu Gunsmoke memiliki banyak metafora yang secara harfiah berkaitan dengan gaya hidupnya saat itu.
