Lirik Lagu There Goes Another Love Song - The Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu There Goes Another Love Song - The Outlaws
Sometimes I feel like I'm getting kinda low
Thoughts that I'm thinkin' are the reason
So I try to remember without talkin' to myself
Things that I said or maybe things that I felt about you
Sittin' in a corner of a crowded bar room
People all around me and I still feel alone
Just when I know I'm gonna break down and cry
Someone played a tune that dried the tear from my eye
There goes another love song
Someone singin' about me again
There goes another love song
Now I need more than a friend
Lonesome and lonely, far from my home
Tryin' to get back to where I know I belong
Wishin' and hopin' I was already there
I just heard a voice whispered in my ear, singin'
There goes another love song
Someone singin' about me again
There goes another love song
Now I need more than a friend
There goes another love song
Someone singin' about me again
There goes another love song
Now I need it more than a friend
There goes another love song
Someone singin' about me again
There goes another love song
Now I need more than a friend
Credit
Artis: The Outlaws
Album: Outlaws
Dirilis: 1975
Pencipta lagu: Monte Yoho, Hughie Thomasson
Genre: Rock
