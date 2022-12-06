Lirik Lagu (Ghost) In The Sky - The Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu (Ghost) In The Sky - The Outlaws

An old cowboy went ridin' out one dark and windy day

Upon a ridge he rested as he went along his way

When all at once a mighty herd of red eyed steers he saw

A plowin' through the ragged skies and up a cloudy draw

Their brands were still on fire and their hooves were made of steel

Their horns were black and shiny and their hot breath he could feel

A bolt of fear went through him as they thundered through the sky

He saw the riders coming hard... and he heard their mournful cry

Yippie i ay Yippie i oh

Ghost riders in

Ghost riders in the sky

Yippie i ay (Yippie i ay) Yippie i oh (Yippie i oh)

Ghost riders in the sky

Their faces gaunt, their eyes were blurred, their shirts all soaked with sweat

They're ridin' hard to catch that herd but they 'ain't caught 'em yet

'Cause they've got to ride forever in the range up in the sky

On horses snorting fire as they ride hard, hear them cry

Yippie i ay Yippie i oh

Ghost riders in

Ghost riders in the sky

Ghost riders in the sky

Credit

Artis: The Outlaws

Album: Ghost Riders

Dirilis: 1980

Pencipta lagu: Stan Jones

Genre: Rock