Lirik Lagu (Ghost) In The Sky - The Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu (Ghost) In The Sky - The Outlaws
An old cowboy went ridin' out one dark and windy day
Upon a ridge he rested as he went along his way
When all at once a mighty herd of red eyed steers he saw
A plowin' through the ragged skies and up a cloudy draw
Their brands were still on fire and their hooves were made of steel
Their horns were black and shiny and their hot breath he could feel
A bolt of fear went through him as they thundered through the sky
He saw the riders coming hard... and he heard their mournful cry
Yippie i ay Yippie i oh
Ghost riders in
Ghost riders in the sky
Yippie i ay (Yippie i ay) Yippie i oh (Yippie i oh)
Ghost riders in the sky
Their faces gaunt, their eyes were blurred, their shirts all soaked with sweat
They're ridin' hard to catch that herd but they 'ain't caught 'em yet
'Cause they've got to ride forever in the range up in the sky
On horses snorting fire as they ride hard, hear them cry
Yippie i ay Yippie i oh
Ghost riders in
Ghost riders in the sky
Ghost riders in the sky
Credit
Artis: The Outlaws
Album: Ghost Riders
Dirilis: 1980
Pencipta lagu: Stan Jones
Genre: Rock
