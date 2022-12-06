Lirik Lagu (Ghost) In The Sky - The Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Desember 2022, 03:30 WIB
The Outlaws.
The Outlaws. /Tangkapan layar Spotify.

Lirik Lagu (Ghost) In The Sky - The Outlaws

An old cowboy went ridin' out one dark and windy day
Upon a ridge he rested as he went along his way
When all at once a mighty herd of red eyed steers he saw
A plowin' through the ragged skies and up a cloudy draw

Their brands were still on fire and their hooves were made of steel
Their horns were black and shiny and their hot breath he could feel
A bolt of fear went through him as they thundered through the sky
He saw the riders coming hard... and he heard their mournful cry

Yippie i ay Yippie i oh
Ghost riders in
Ghost riders in the sky

Yippie i ay (Yippie i ay) Yippie i oh (Yippie i oh)
Ghost riders in the sky

Their faces gaunt, their eyes were blurred, their shirts all soaked with sweat
They're ridin' hard to catch that herd but they 'ain't caught 'em yet
'Cause they've got to ride forever in the range up in the sky
On horses snorting fire as they ride hard, hear them cry

Yippie i ay Yippie i oh
Ghost riders in
Ghost riders in the sky

Ghost riders in the sky

Credit
Artis: The Outlaws
Album: Ghost Riders
Dirilis: 1980
Pencipta lagu: Stan Jones
Genre: Rock

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

5 Desember 2022, 16:03 WIB
Shena Malsiana Ungkap Proses Merilis Album Fragmen, Beberkan Jalan yang Dihadapi

Shena Malsiana Ungkap Proses Merilis Album Fragmen, Beberkan Jalan yang Dihadapi

5 Desember 2022, 09:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Desember 2022, 13:30 WIB
Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

3 Desember 2022, 09:17 WIB
Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB
Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

2 Desember 2022, 19:58 WIB
Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

2 Desember 2022, 19:06 WIB
Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

2 Desember 2022, 15:31 WIB
Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

2 Desember 2022, 15:10 WIB
Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

2 Desember 2022, 07:40 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Prancis vs Polandia di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Brasil vs Korea Selatan di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Pemain
4

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Inggris vs Senegal di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Statistik, Skenario, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Prediksi Juara Piala Dunia 2022 Hasil Terawang Bocah Indigo Asal Indonesia
7

FIFA Membuka Lowongan Volunteer Piala Dunia U20 Indonesia 2023, Berikut Syarat Lengkap dan Link Pendaftaran
8

Prediksi Skor Inggris vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
9

Kode Redeem FF 4 Desember 2022, Ambil Segera Reward Terbaru dari Free Fire Indonesia
10

Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Australia, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Secret Story, POV, Anak Sekolah dan Lapor Pak

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Secret Story, POV, Anak Sekolah dan Lapor Pak

6 Desember 2022, 04:36 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Sinopsis Suami Pengganti 6 Desember 2022: Ariana Mulai Curiga dan Jaga Jarak dengan Justin, Pertunangan Batal?

Sinopsis Suami Pengganti 6 Desember 2022: Ariana Mulai Curiga dan Jaga Jarak dengan Justin, Pertunangan Batal?

6 Desember 2022, 04:35 WIB

Utara Times

4 Rekomendasi Link Baca Komik Chainsaw Man, Cek Disini!

4 Rekomendasi Link Baca Komik Chainsaw Man, Cek Disini!

6 Desember 2022, 04:35 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Ada Film Overdrive dan Joy Ride

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Ada Film Overdrive dan Joy Ride

6 Desember 2022, 04:32 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Warna Cat Pintu Rumah Bisa Menarik Kekayaan dan Keberuntungan, Ini Penjelasan Lengkapnya

Warna Cat Pintu Rumah Bisa Menarik Kekayaan dan Keberuntungan, Ini Penjelasan Lengkapnya

6 Desember 2022, 04:31 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Kerja Asal-Asalan dan Ikhtiar yang Tidak Sungguh-Sungguh, Menjadi Faktor yang Memperlemah Kondisi Umat

Jawaban Kerja Asal-Asalan dan Ikhtiar yang Tidak Sungguh-Sungguh, Menjadi Faktor yang Memperlemah Kondisi Umat

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Utara Times

Reborn Rich Episode 9 Tayang Kapan? Dimana Jam Berapa? Cek Jadwal Lengkap Episode 9 10 11 di Sini

Reborn Rich Episode 9 Tayang Kapan? Dimana Jam Berapa? Cek Jadwal Lengkap Episode 9 10 11 di Sini

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal dan Lokasi SAMSAT Keliling Untuk Perpanjangan Pajak STNK Kota Cimahi Selasa, 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi SAMSAT Keliling Untuk Perpanjangan Pajak STNK Kota Cimahi Selasa, 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:27 WIB

Gowapos

Piala Dunia 2022: Tim Samba Raih Tiket Perempat Final Usai Gasak Korea Selatan

Piala Dunia 2022: Tim Samba Raih Tiket Perempat Final Usai Gasak Korea Selatan

6 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Utara Times

Link Nonton dan Download Reborn Rich Episode 9 Legal, Full HD

Link Nonton dan Download Reborn Rich Episode 9 Legal, Full HD

6 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Trending Banget Loh Hingga Preman Pensiun S7

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Trending Banget Loh Hingga Preman Pensiun S7

6 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

20 Latihan Soal Tes PPK Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Pihak yang Harus Tunduk Pada Kode Etik Penyelenggara Pemilu

20 Latihan Soal Tes PPK Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Pihak yang Harus Tunduk Pada Kode Etik Penyelenggara Pemilu

6 Desember 2022, 04:24 WIB

Karawang Post

Rekap dan Spoiler Drama Korea Reborn Rich Episode 7

Rekap dan Spoiler Drama Korea Reborn Rich Episode 7

6 Desember 2022, 04:22 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Setiap Orang Harus Bercita-Cita Memiliki Ilmu Setinggi Langit, Namun Harus Disadari Bahwa Ilmu

Jawaban Setiap Orang Harus Bercita-Cita Memiliki Ilmu Setinggi Langit, Namun Harus Disadari Bahwa Ilmu

6 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Utara Times

Ruangguru PHK Massal, Apa Penyebabnya? Rhenald Kasali Beri Tanggapan

Ruangguru PHK Massal, Apa Penyebabnya? Rhenald Kasali Beri Tanggapan

6 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Menjemput Berkah Hingga Cinderella and Four Knights

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Menjemput Berkah Hingga Cinderella and Four Knights

6 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB

Utara Times

Cek Keistimewaan Weton Hari Ini Selasa Legi: Watak, Keberuntungan, Karir, Rezeki Jodoh

Cek Keistimewaan Weton Hari Ini Selasa Legi: Watak, Keberuntungan, Karir, Rezeki Jodoh

6 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Super Deal Indonesia Hingga Cliffhanger

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Super Deal Indonesia Hingga Cliffhanger

6 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 1 Maret 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 1 Maret 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

6 Desember 2022, 04:11 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Kenakalan Pelajar Atau Remaja, Menurut Sarlito W. Sarwono Adalah Tindakan Oleh Seseorang

Jawaban Kenakalan Pelajar Atau Remaja, Menurut Sarlito W. Sarwono Adalah Tindakan Oleh Seseorang

6 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku, Neptu dan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku, Neptu dan Weton

6 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Radha Krishna Hingga Juon The Grudge

Jadwal Acara ANTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Radha Krishna Hingga Juon The Grudge

6 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB
x