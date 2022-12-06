Lirik Lagu Green Grass and High Tides - The Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Green Grass and High Tides - The Outlaws
In a place you always dream of, where your soul is always free
Silver stages, golden curtains, filled my head plain as could be
As a rainbow grew around the sun, all my stars above, who died
Came somewhere beyond the scene you see
These lovely people played for me
Now if I let you see this place where stories all ring true
Will you let me past your face to see what's really you?
It's not for me I ask this question as though I were a king
For you have to love, believe and feel
Before the burst of tambourines take you there
Green grass and high tides forever
Castles of stone, soul and glory
Lost faces say we adore you
As kings and queens bow and play for you
Those who don't believe me, find your souls and set them free
Those who do, believe and know that time will be your key
Time and time again I've thanked them for a peace of mind
That helped me find myself amongst the music and the rhyme
That enchants you there
Green grass and high tides forever
Castles of stone, soul and glory
Lost faces say we adore you
As kings and queens bow and play for you
Yeah, play for you
Credit
Artis: The Outlaws
Album: Outlaws
Dirilis: 1975
Pencipta lagu: Hughie Thomasson
Genre: Rock
Fakta tentang The Outlaws
The Outlaws dibentuk di Tampa, Florida, pada tahun 1972 oleh penyanyi-gitaris Hughie Thomasson dan Henry Paul, bassist Frank O'Keefe, dan drummer Monte Yoho.
