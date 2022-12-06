Lirik Lagu Green Grass and High Tides - The Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Green Grass and High Tides - The Outlaws

In a place you always dream of, where your soul is always free

Silver stages, golden curtains, filled my head plain as could be

As a rainbow grew around the sun, all my stars above, who died

Came somewhere beyond the scene you see

These lovely people played for me

Now if I let you see this place where stories all ring true

Will you let me past your face to see what's really you?

It's not for me I ask this question as though I were a king

For you have to love, believe and feel

Before the burst of tambourines take you there

Green grass and high tides forever

Castles of stone, soul and glory

Lost faces say we adore you

As kings and queens bow and play for you

Those who don't believe me, find your souls and set them free

Those who do, believe and know that time will be your key

Time and time again I've thanked them for a peace of mind

That helped me find myself amongst the music and the rhyme

That enchants you there

Green grass and high tides forever

Castles of stone, soul and glory

Lost faces say we adore you

As kings and queens bow and play for you

Yeah, play for you

Credit

Artis: The Outlaws

Album: Outlaws

Dirilis: 1975

Pencipta lagu: Hughie Thomasson

Genre: Rock

Fakta tentang The Outlaws

The Outlaws dibentuk di Tampa, Florida, pada tahun 1972 oleh penyanyi-gitaris Hughie Thomasson dan Henry Paul, bassist Frank O'Keefe, dan drummer Monte Yoho.