Lirik Lagu My Favourite Clothes - RINI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Favorite Clothes - RINI

Got ashes on my pants, my favourite ones but I don't care no more

If you're not here with me, my favourite one, I might as well just go

I'll leave it in your room my favourite

Clothes and you can wear them out, if you want

But just in case you miss the way I smell, it'll just be there

Cause I can't make you stay if you wanna go

But I will wait for you to say "Come home"

Now might not just be the time for us

But know that what we have will always last

I fear the day might come that I will see you with another man

As much as it hurts me in the feels, I hope he holds your hand

I pray to God that you live happily, appreciate yourself

Who knows maybe one day we'll be a family

Cause I can't make you stay if you wanna go

But I will wait for you to say "Come home"

Now might not just be the time for us

But know that what we have will always last

Time is my friend until this life ends

There's nothing that it cannot mend

Everyday I wonder if you ever miss my love

Cause I can't make you stay if you wanna go

But I will wait for you to say "Come home"

Now might not just be the time for us

But know that what we have will always last

Cause I can't make you stay if you wanna go

(Cause I can't make you stay if you wanna go)

But I will wait for you to say "Come home"

(I will wait for you, just say it I'll wait for you)

Now might not just be the time for us

(Ohh the time for us)

But know that what we have will always last ohh

Credit

Artis: RINI

Album: My Favourite Clothes

Dirilis: 2018

Pencipta lagu: Justerini Sandoval dan Aldwin Garret Cajili

Genre: R&B/Soul