Lirik Lagu Slam - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Slam - Onyx

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Let the boys be boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Make noise b-boys

Well it’s another one, in the gutter one, ghetto running em

Troublesome, Astral Double-dumb, I come to beat em

Defeat em and mistreat em, so what if that I’m cheating

Now everybody wanna sound grimey (yeah I know)

I’ma show ya how, come on: "all in together now"

Yeah oh yeah yeah that’s how it gotta be

So stop trying to be loud as me 'cause you can't do that

Think about it, playing Russian roulette with an automatic

I bet my ass against the line the last bullet’s first on line

Stab and step and repping and run, packing a weapon is wild

Peace to the brothers on Rikers Isle

Tough enough and trembling, blend in like a chameleon

Buck, bye tough guy, oh my god I’m so high

'Cause they say I rhyme, they say I look like a gremlin

But what does it take to make a kid make a million children SLAM

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Let the boys be boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Make noise b-boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Let the boys be boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Make noise b-boys

I'm the nitty, nasty, gritty smashing, never slow gassing

Strictly swift blast of the raspy-rasp fashion

That I provide, I abide the U.S.G

Besides the ghetto vibe, make me flip like Jekyll and Hyde

Of course, I come across with the pure for sure unadulterated uncut raw

Disgusted, busted, you wanna touch it, too hot

You forgot, you’re not ready, your head could get ruptured

Hit between the eyes, I plan to vandalize

I supply the static, I run with the bad guys

The villains, crooks, highlighters and the fighters

See the big black picture if you look inside of my mind

It’s graphic, expressed it drastic

So kill the copycat act kid, it's all mastered

Directed it, when y'all least expected it

And thought it was safe, Onyx hit you in the face so SLAM

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Let the boys be boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Make noise b-boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Let the boys be boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Make noise b-boys

I'm a b-boy, standing in my b-boy stance

Hurry up and give me the microphone before I bust in my pants

The mad author of anguish, my language polluted

Onyx is heavyweight (and still undisputed!)

You took the words right out my mouth, now walk a mile in my shoes

I paid so many dues, I feel used and abused and I’m so confused

Excuse me, for example I’m an inspiration of a whole generation

And unless you got ten sticky fingers it’s an imitation

A figment of your imagination

Bu-bu-bu-but wait it gets worse

I’m not watered down so I’m dying of thirst

Coming through with a scam, foolproof plan

B-boys make some noise, and just, just SLAM

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Let the boys be boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Make noise b-boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Let the boys be boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Make noise b-boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Let the boys be boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Make noise b-boys

Let the boys be boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh

Make noise b-boys

Slam!