Lirik Lagu Slam - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Desember 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik lagu Slam - Onyx.
Lirik lagu Slam - Onyx. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Onyx

Lirik Lagu Slam - Onyx

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Let the boys be boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Make noise b-boys

Well it’s another one, in the gutter one, ghetto running em
Troublesome, Astral Double-dumb, I come to beat em
Defeat em and mistreat em, so what if that I’m cheating
Now everybody wanna sound grimey (yeah I know)
I’ma show ya how, come on: "all in together now"
Yeah oh yeah yeah that’s how it gotta be
So stop trying to be loud as me 'cause you can't do that
Think about it, playing Russian roulette with an automatic
I bet my ass against the line the last bullet’s first on line
Stab and step and repping and run, packing a weapon is wild
Peace to the brothers on Rikers Isle
Tough enough and trembling, blend in like a chameleon
Buck, bye tough guy, oh my god I’m so high
'Cause they say I rhyme, they say I look like a gremlin
But what does it take to make a kid make a million children SLAM

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Let the boys be boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Make noise b-boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Let the boys be boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Make noise b-boys

I'm the nitty, nasty, gritty smashing, never slow gassing
Strictly swift blast of the raspy-rasp fashion
That I provide, I abide the U.S.G
Besides the ghetto vibe, make me flip like Jekyll and Hyde
Of course, I come across with the pure for sure unadulterated uncut raw
Disgusted, busted, you wanna touch it, too hot
You forgot, you’re not ready, your head could get ruptured
Hit between the eyes, I plan to vandalize
I supply the static, I run with the bad guys
The villains, crooks, highlighters and the fighters
See the big black picture if you look inside of my mind
It’s graphic, expressed it drastic
So kill the copycat act kid, it's all mastered
Directed it, when y'all least expected it
And thought it was safe, Onyx hit you in the face so SLAM

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Let the boys be boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Make noise b-boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Let the boys be boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Make noise b-boys

I'm a b-boy, standing in my b-boy stance
Hurry up and give me the microphone before I bust in my pants
The mad author of anguish, my language polluted
Onyx is heavyweight (and still undisputed!)
You took the words right out my mouth, now walk a mile in my shoes
I paid so many dues, I feel used and abused and I’m so confused
Excuse me, for example I’m an inspiration of a whole generation
And unless you got ten sticky fingers it’s an imitation
A figment of your imagination
Bu-bu-bu-but wait it gets worse
I’m not watered down so I’m dying of thirst
Coming through with a scam, foolproof plan
B-boys make some noise, and just, just SLAM

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Let the boys be boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Make noise b-boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Let the boys be boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Make noise b-boys

Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Let the boys be boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Make noise b-boys
Let the boys be boys
Slam, da duh duh, da duh duh
Make noise b-boys
Slam!

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

5 Desember 2022, 16:03 WIB
Shena Malsiana Ungkap Proses Merilis Album Fragmen, Beberkan Jalan yang Dihadapi

Shena Malsiana Ungkap Proses Merilis Album Fragmen, Beberkan Jalan yang Dihadapi

5 Desember 2022, 09:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Desember 2022, 13:30 WIB
Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

3 Desember 2022, 09:17 WIB
Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB
Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

2 Desember 2022, 19:58 WIB
Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

2 Desember 2022, 19:06 WIB
Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

2 Desember 2022, 15:31 WIB
Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

2 Desember 2022, 15:10 WIB
Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

2 Desember 2022, 07:40 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Prancis vs Polandia di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Brasil vs Korea Selatan di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Pemain
4

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Inggris vs Senegal di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Statistik, Skenario, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Prediksi Juara Piala Dunia 2022 Hasil Terawang Bocah Indigo Asal Indonesia
7

FIFA Membuka Lowongan Volunteer Piala Dunia U20 Indonesia 2023, Berikut Syarat Lengkap dan Link Pendaftaran
8

Prediksi Skor Inggris vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
9

Kode Redeem FF 4 Desember 2022, Ambil Segera Reward Terbaru dari Free Fire Indonesia
10

Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Australia, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Secret Story, POV, Anak Sekolah dan Lapor Pak

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Secret Story, POV, Anak Sekolah dan Lapor Pak

6 Desember 2022, 04:36 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Sinopsis Suami Pengganti 6 Desember 2022: Ariana Mulai Curiga dan Jaga Jarak dengan Justin, Pertunangan Batal?

Sinopsis Suami Pengganti 6 Desember 2022: Ariana Mulai Curiga dan Jaga Jarak dengan Justin, Pertunangan Batal?

6 Desember 2022, 04:35 WIB

Utara Times

4 Rekomendasi Link Baca Komik Chainsaw Man, Cek Disini!

4 Rekomendasi Link Baca Komik Chainsaw Man, Cek Disini!

6 Desember 2022, 04:35 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Ada Film Overdrive dan Joy Ride

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Ada Film Overdrive dan Joy Ride

6 Desember 2022, 04:32 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Warna Cat Pintu Rumah Bisa Menarik Kekayaan dan Keberuntungan, Ini Penjelasan Lengkapnya

Warna Cat Pintu Rumah Bisa Menarik Kekayaan dan Keberuntungan, Ini Penjelasan Lengkapnya

6 Desember 2022, 04:31 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Kerja Asal-Asalan dan Ikhtiar yang Tidak Sungguh-Sungguh, Menjadi Faktor yang Memperlemah Kondisi Umat

Jawaban Kerja Asal-Asalan dan Ikhtiar yang Tidak Sungguh-Sungguh, Menjadi Faktor yang Memperlemah Kondisi Umat

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Utara Times

Reborn Rich Episode 9 Tayang Kapan? Dimana Jam Berapa? Cek Jadwal Lengkap Episode 9 10 11 di Sini

Reborn Rich Episode 9 Tayang Kapan? Dimana Jam Berapa? Cek Jadwal Lengkap Episode 9 10 11 di Sini

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal dan Lokasi SAMSAT Keliling Untuk Perpanjangan Pajak STNK Kota Cimahi Selasa, 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi SAMSAT Keliling Untuk Perpanjangan Pajak STNK Kota Cimahi Selasa, 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:27 WIB

Gowapos

Piala Dunia 2022: Tim Samba Raih Tiket Perempat Final Usai Gasak Korea Selatan

Piala Dunia 2022: Tim Samba Raih Tiket Perempat Final Usai Gasak Korea Selatan

6 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Utara Times

Link Nonton dan Download Reborn Rich Episode 9 Legal, Full HD

Link Nonton dan Download Reborn Rich Episode 9 Legal, Full HD

6 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Trending Banget Loh Hingga Preman Pensiun S7

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Trending Banget Loh Hingga Preman Pensiun S7

6 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

20 Latihan Soal Tes PPK Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Pihak yang Harus Tunduk Pada Kode Etik Penyelenggara Pemilu

20 Latihan Soal Tes PPK Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Pihak yang Harus Tunduk Pada Kode Etik Penyelenggara Pemilu

6 Desember 2022, 04:24 WIB

Karawang Post

Rekap dan Spoiler Drama Korea Reborn Rich Episode 7

Rekap dan Spoiler Drama Korea Reborn Rich Episode 7

6 Desember 2022, 04:22 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Setiap Orang Harus Bercita-Cita Memiliki Ilmu Setinggi Langit, Namun Harus Disadari Bahwa Ilmu

Jawaban Setiap Orang Harus Bercita-Cita Memiliki Ilmu Setinggi Langit, Namun Harus Disadari Bahwa Ilmu

6 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Utara Times

Ruangguru PHK Massal, Apa Penyebabnya? Rhenald Kasali Beri Tanggapan

Ruangguru PHK Massal, Apa Penyebabnya? Rhenald Kasali Beri Tanggapan

6 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Menjemput Berkah Hingga Cinderella and Four Knights

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Menjemput Berkah Hingga Cinderella and Four Knights

6 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB

Utara Times

Cek Keistimewaan Weton Hari Ini Selasa Legi: Watak, Keberuntungan, Karir, Rezeki Jodoh

Cek Keistimewaan Weton Hari Ini Selasa Legi: Watak, Keberuntungan, Karir, Rezeki Jodoh

6 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Super Deal Indonesia Hingga Cliffhanger

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Super Deal Indonesia Hingga Cliffhanger

6 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 1 Maret 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 1 Maret 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

6 Desember 2022, 04:11 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Kenakalan Pelajar Atau Remaja, Menurut Sarlito W. Sarwono Adalah Tindakan Oleh Seseorang

Jawaban Kenakalan Pelajar Atau Remaja, Menurut Sarlito W. Sarwono Adalah Tindakan Oleh Seseorang

6 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku, Neptu dan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku, Neptu dan Weton

6 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Radha Krishna Hingga Juon The Grudge

Jadwal Acara ANTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Radha Krishna Hingga Juon The Grudge

6 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB
x