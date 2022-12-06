Lirik Lagu Shut Em Down - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB
Lirik lagu Shut Em Down - Onyx.
Lirik lagu Shut Em Down - Onyx. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Onyx

Lirik Lagu Shut Em Down - Onyx

Straight up nigga
Motherf*ckin' Southside nigga
(Word up)
Brooklyn, what?
We gonna do it just like this man
Straight to your whole area
(Yeah!) Word up! (Yeah!) Word up!
You know what we fin' to do
(Shut 'em down, shut 'em down)
(Yeah, yo! Word up, yo!)
It's time to take over the world!

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Yeah)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Official Nast')
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Yo, yo, yo)

Shut 'em down, start the violence we wildin' wildin'
Slain rapper's body found washed up, on Coney Island
When I rolled up, this nigga heart slowed up, that “killa” froze up
When I pulled up, jumped out with the pump-pump 32 shots and ducked out
Then I broke out, left that cat for dead his body smoked out
Cause when I fall out, y'all killas got kill me kid I'm goin' all out
Life's a bitch, fuck it! Got a gun, bust it!
The gameplay, gotta play by the rules of your own cannot be trusted
Don't try to test, abide your chest, put five inside your vest
Have you layin' where the dead rest
Shoulda known when you was lookin in the eyes of Death
Ask the Lord for forgiveness, when I did this, there was not no witness
But he should understand, cause even God got a shit list

Yo it's beatdowns anonymous, I spits like a shiny silver nine'll bust
Niggas fine to bust, we the kind that rush
Those that, hold back, taking your whole stack
Grimy street cats, niggas baldhead, like Kojak
Go gat for gat, quote that, in fact, you can smoke that
Uncut black dust, making your whole, f*cking skull crack
Better know me, one-three, one and only
Could be never phony in any ceremony, I'll tear you homey
(Shut 'em down!) Sonsee's taking your time, making your mind
Baddest nigga on the low defecatin’ with rhymes
Breakin’ your spine, got you movin’ from the flurry time to worry
I'ma bury the bullshit, feel my full clip!

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Uhh!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Uhh!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Uhh, uhh)

Aiyyo I bet you this motherfuckin' double barrel'll blast this face
Be on the lookout for a basketcase
Niggas pumped you up to watch you get beat, had you thinkin' shit is sweet
Now you up shit's creek, cause your shit's weak
How much is your life worth to someone important, cause I be extortin'
Kidnappin' for ransom is some shit that you don't want to get caught in
From back in the days of Gorton, niggas was gettin' robbed
The guy from Yonkers High stayed on his job, with his own little mob
Was it worth goin' back to the Earth so soon? Worth makin’ my shit go boom
'Til your own doom, fill them graveyards, til there's no room?
Fuck you know about a pine box? Money goin’ out with nine Glocks
Autops' between that same nigga, when they pull out spray nine shots
Feel like killin' for your crew? I ain't gon' rest, it don't take a whole lot to fill up your vest
Then watch your lungs as they spill out your chest
You best get on some, act your age shit, you a little kid
That run for faces, more niggas get killed like that than a little bit

Ayy man Sticky! F–I–N–G–A–Z the crazy cajun
Blazin' bullets for days and days and grazin' amazin' I'm the guy that's lacin'
Purple Hazin, hard to be phasin' LORD all this hell that I'm raisin'
God of the Underground, I'm gunnin’ em down with a thunder pound
We gonna (Shut 'em down!) We turn shit dumb quick when the gun click
Lyin' in ya rhymes is worse then lyin’ on your d*ck
In the morgue admit it dogs I'm the Rottweiler my Glock holla
Fuck cocaine killa I sniff gunpowder
So all you real Willies throw your Roley's in the sky
Now all my crooks, rob them players outside!
I'm so hype, I'll take yo' life, better have my dough right
And fuck Five Mics, I don't need no mic!
What?! Bring it! Shut 'em down!

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Yeah!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What! What!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down!
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Bring it!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Official Nast'! Shut 'em down!)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

5 Desember 2022, 16:03 WIB
Shena Malsiana Ungkap Proses Merilis Album Fragmen, Beberkan Jalan yang Dihadapi

Shena Malsiana Ungkap Proses Merilis Album Fragmen, Beberkan Jalan yang Dihadapi

5 Desember 2022, 09:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Desember 2022, 13:30 WIB
Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

3 Desember 2022, 09:17 WIB
Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB
Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

2 Desember 2022, 19:58 WIB
Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

2 Desember 2022, 19:06 WIB
Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

2 Desember 2022, 15:31 WIB
Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

2 Desember 2022, 15:10 WIB
Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

2 Desember 2022, 07:40 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Prancis vs Polandia di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Brasil vs Korea Selatan di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Pemain
4

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Inggris vs Senegal di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Statistik, Skenario, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Prediksi Juara Piala Dunia 2022 Hasil Terawang Bocah Indigo Asal Indonesia
7

FIFA Membuka Lowongan Volunteer Piala Dunia U20 Indonesia 2023, Berikut Syarat Lengkap dan Link Pendaftaran
8

Prediksi Skor Inggris vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
9

Kode Redeem FF 4 Desember 2022, Ambil Segera Reward Terbaru dari Free Fire Indonesia
10

Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Australia, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Secret Story, POV, Anak Sekolah dan Lapor Pak

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Secret Story, POV, Anak Sekolah dan Lapor Pak

6 Desember 2022, 04:36 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Sinopsis Suami Pengganti 6 Desember 2022: Ariana Mulai Curiga dan Jaga Jarak dengan Justin, Pertunangan Batal?

Sinopsis Suami Pengganti 6 Desember 2022: Ariana Mulai Curiga dan Jaga Jarak dengan Justin, Pertunangan Batal?

6 Desember 2022, 04:35 WIB

Utara Times

4 Rekomendasi Link Baca Komik Chainsaw Man, Cek Disini!

4 Rekomendasi Link Baca Komik Chainsaw Man, Cek Disini!

6 Desember 2022, 04:35 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Ada Film Overdrive dan Joy Ride

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022: Ada Film Overdrive dan Joy Ride

6 Desember 2022, 04:32 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Warna Cat Pintu Rumah Bisa Menarik Kekayaan dan Keberuntungan, Ini Penjelasan Lengkapnya

Warna Cat Pintu Rumah Bisa Menarik Kekayaan dan Keberuntungan, Ini Penjelasan Lengkapnya

6 Desember 2022, 04:31 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Kerja Asal-Asalan dan Ikhtiar yang Tidak Sungguh-Sungguh, Menjadi Faktor yang Memperlemah Kondisi Umat

Jawaban Kerja Asal-Asalan dan Ikhtiar yang Tidak Sungguh-Sungguh, Menjadi Faktor yang Memperlemah Kondisi Umat

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Utara Times

Reborn Rich Episode 9 Tayang Kapan? Dimana Jam Berapa? Cek Jadwal Lengkap Episode 9 10 11 di Sini

Reborn Rich Episode 9 Tayang Kapan? Dimana Jam Berapa? Cek Jadwal Lengkap Episode 9 10 11 di Sini

6 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal dan Lokasi SAMSAT Keliling Untuk Perpanjangan Pajak STNK Kota Cimahi Selasa, 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi SAMSAT Keliling Untuk Perpanjangan Pajak STNK Kota Cimahi Selasa, 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:27 WIB

Gowapos

Piala Dunia 2022: Tim Samba Raih Tiket Perempat Final Usai Gasak Korea Selatan

Piala Dunia 2022: Tim Samba Raih Tiket Perempat Final Usai Gasak Korea Selatan

6 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Utara Times

Link Nonton dan Download Reborn Rich Episode 9 Legal, Full HD

Link Nonton dan Download Reborn Rich Episode 9 Legal, Full HD

6 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Trending Banget Loh Hingga Preman Pensiun S7

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Trending Banget Loh Hingga Preman Pensiun S7

6 Desember 2022, 04:25 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

20 Latihan Soal Tes PPK Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Pihak yang Harus Tunduk Pada Kode Etik Penyelenggara Pemilu

20 Latihan Soal Tes PPK Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Pihak yang Harus Tunduk Pada Kode Etik Penyelenggara Pemilu

6 Desember 2022, 04:24 WIB

Karawang Post

Rekap dan Spoiler Drama Korea Reborn Rich Episode 7

Rekap dan Spoiler Drama Korea Reborn Rich Episode 7

6 Desember 2022, 04:22 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Setiap Orang Harus Bercita-Cita Memiliki Ilmu Setinggi Langit, Namun Harus Disadari Bahwa Ilmu

Jawaban Setiap Orang Harus Bercita-Cita Memiliki Ilmu Setinggi Langit, Namun Harus Disadari Bahwa Ilmu

6 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Utara Times

Ruangguru PHK Massal, Apa Penyebabnya? Rhenald Kasali Beri Tanggapan

Ruangguru PHK Massal, Apa Penyebabnya? Rhenald Kasali Beri Tanggapan

6 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Menjemput Berkah Hingga Cinderella and Four Knights

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Menjemput Berkah Hingga Cinderella and Four Knights

6 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Selasa 6 Desember 2022

6 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB

Utara Times

Cek Keistimewaan Weton Hari Ini Selasa Legi: Watak, Keberuntungan, Karir, Rezeki Jodoh

Cek Keistimewaan Weton Hari Ini Selasa Legi: Watak, Keberuntungan, Karir, Rezeki Jodoh

6 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Super Deal Indonesia Hingga Cliffhanger

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Super Deal Indonesia Hingga Cliffhanger

6 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 1 Maret 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 1 Maret 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

6 Desember 2022, 04:11 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Kenakalan Pelajar Atau Remaja, Menurut Sarlito W. Sarwono Adalah Tindakan Oleh Seseorang

Jawaban Kenakalan Pelajar Atau Remaja, Menurut Sarlito W. Sarwono Adalah Tindakan Oleh Seseorang

6 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku, Neptu dan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku, Neptu dan Weton

6 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Radha Krishna Hingga Juon The Grudge

Jadwal Acara ANTV Selasa 6 Desember 2022, Saksikan Radha Krishna Hingga Juon The Grudge

6 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB
x