Lirik Lagu Shut Em Down - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shut Em Down - Onyx
Straight up nigga
Motherf*ckin' Southside nigga
(Word up)
Brooklyn, what?
We gonna do it just like this man
Straight to your whole area
(Yeah!) Word up! (Yeah!) Word up!
You know what we fin' to do
(Shut 'em down, shut 'em down)
(Yeah, yo! Word up, yo!)
It's time to take over the world!
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Yeah)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Official Nast')
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Yo, yo, yo)
Shut 'em down, start the violence we wildin' wildin'
Slain rapper's body found washed up, on Coney Island
When I rolled up, this nigga heart slowed up, that “killa” froze up
When I pulled up, jumped out with the pump-pump 32 shots and ducked out
Then I broke out, left that cat for dead his body smoked out
Cause when I fall out, y'all killas got kill me kid I'm goin' all out
Life's a bitch, fuck it! Got a gun, bust it!
The gameplay, gotta play by the rules of your own cannot be trusted
Don't try to test, abide your chest, put five inside your vest
Have you layin' where the dead rest
Shoulda known when you was lookin in the eyes of Death
Ask the Lord for forgiveness, when I did this, there was not no witness
But he should understand, cause even God got a shit list
Yo it's beatdowns anonymous, I spits like a shiny silver nine'll bust
Niggas fine to bust, we the kind that rush
Those that, hold back, taking your whole stack
Grimy street cats, niggas baldhead, like Kojak
Go gat for gat, quote that, in fact, you can smoke that
Uncut black dust, making your whole, f*cking skull crack
Better know me, one-three, one and only
Could be never phony in any ceremony, I'll tear you homey
(Shut 'em down!) Sonsee's taking your time, making your mind
Baddest nigga on the low defecatin’ with rhymes
Breakin’ your spine, got you movin’ from the flurry time to worry
I'ma bury the bullshit, feel my full clip!
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Uhh!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Uhh!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Uhh, uhh)
Aiyyo I bet you this motherfuckin' double barrel'll blast this face
Be on the lookout for a basketcase
Niggas pumped you up to watch you get beat, had you thinkin' shit is sweet
Now you up shit's creek, cause your shit's weak
How much is your life worth to someone important, cause I be extortin'
Kidnappin' for ransom is some shit that you don't want to get caught in
From back in the days of Gorton, niggas was gettin' robbed
The guy from Yonkers High stayed on his job, with his own little mob
Was it worth goin' back to the Earth so soon? Worth makin’ my shit go boom
'Til your own doom, fill them graveyards, til there's no room?
Fuck you know about a pine box? Money goin’ out with nine Glocks
Autops' between that same nigga, when they pull out spray nine shots
Feel like killin' for your crew? I ain't gon' rest, it don't take a whole lot to fill up your vest
Then watch your lungs as they spill out your chest
You best get on some, act your age shit, you a little kid
That run for faces, more niggas get killed like that than a little bit
Ayy man Sticky! F–I–N–G–A–Z the crazy cajun
Blazin' bullets for days and days and grazin' amazin' I'm the guy that's lacin'
Purple Hazin, hard to be phasin' LORD all this hell that I'm raisin'
God of the Underground, I'm gunnin’ em down with a thunder pound
We gonna (Shut 'em down!) We turn shit dumb quick when the gun click
Lyin' in ya rhymes is worse then lyin’ on your d*ck
In the morgue admit it dogs I'm the Rottweiler my Glock holla
Fuck cocaine killa I sniff gunpowder
So all you real Willies throw your Roley's in the sky
Now all my crooks, rob them players outside!
I'm so hype, I'll take yo' life, better have my dough right
And fuck Five Mics, I don't need no mic!
What?! Bring it! Shut 'em down!
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Yeah!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What! What!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down!
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Bring it!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)
Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Official Nast'! Shut 'em down!)
