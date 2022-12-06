Lirik Lagu Shut Em Down - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shut Em Down - Onyx

Straight up nigga

Motherf*ckin' Southside nigga

(Word up)

Brooklyn, what?

We gonna do it just like this man

Straight to your whole area

(Yeah!) Word up! (Yeah!) Word up!

You know what we fin' to do

(Shut 'em down, shut 'em down)

(Yeah, yo! Word up, yo!)

It's time to take over the world!

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Yeah)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Official Nast')

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Yo, yo, yo)

Shut 'em down, start the violence we wildin' wildin'

Slain rapper's body found washed up, on Coney Island

When I rolled up, this nigga heart slowed up, that “killa” froze up

When I pulled up, jumped out with the pump-pump 32 shots and ducked out

Then I broke out, left that cat for dead his body smoked out

Cause when I fall out, y'all killas got kill me kid I'm goin' all out

Life's a bitch, fuck it! Got a gun, bust it!

The gameplay, gotta play by the rules of your own cannot be trusted

Don't try to test, abide your chest, put five inside your vest

Have you layin' where the dead rest

Shoulda known when you was lookin in the eyes of Death

Ask the Lord for forgiveness, when I did this, there was not no witness

But he should understand, cause even God got a shit list

Yo it's beatdowns anonymous, I spits like a shiny silver nine'll bust

Niggas fine to bust, we the kind that rush

Those that, hold back, taking your whole stack

Grimy street cats, niggas baldhead, like Kojak

Go gat for gat, quote that, in fact, you can smoke that

Uncut black dust, making your whole, f*cking skull crack

Better know me, one-three, one and only

Could be never phony in any ceremony, I'll tear you homey

(Shut 'em down!) Sonsee's taking your time, making your mind

Baddest nigga on the low defecatin’ with rhymes

Breakin’ your spine, got you movin’ from the flurry time to worry

I'ma bury the bullshit, feel my full clip!

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Uhh!)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Uhh!)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Uhh, uhh)

Aiyyo I bet you this motherfuckin' double barrel'll blast this face

Be on the lookout for a basketcase

Niggas pumped you up to watch you get beat, had you thinkin' shit is sweet

Now you up shit's creek, cause your shit's weak

How much is your life worth to someone important, cause I be extortin'

Kidnappin' for ransom is some shit that you don't want to get caught in

From back in the days of Gorton, niggas was gettin' robbed

The guy from Yonkers High stayed on his job, with his own little mob

Was it worth goin' back to the Earth so soon? Worth makin’ my shit go boom

'Til your own doom, fill them graveyards, til there's no room?

Fuck you know about a pine box? Money goin’ out with nine Glocks

Autops' between that same nigga, when they pull out spray nine shots

Feel like killin' for your crew? I ain't gon' rest, it don't take a whole lot to fill up your vest

Then watch your lungs as they spill out your chest

You best get on some, act your age shit, you a little kid

That run for faces, more niggas get killed like that than a little bit

Ayy man Sticky! F–I–N–G–A–Z the crazy cajun

Blazin' bullets for days and days and grazin' amazin' I'm the guy that's lacin'

Purple Hazin, hard to be phasin' LORD all this hell that I'm raisin'

God of the Underground, I'm gunnin’ em down with a thunder pound

We gonna (Shut 'em down!) We turn shit dumb quick when the gun click

Lyin' in ya rhymes is worse then lyin’ on your d*ck

In the morgue admit it dogs I'm the Rottweiler my Glock holla

Fuck cocaine killa I sniff gunpowder

So all you real Willies throw your Roley's in the sky

Now all my crooks, rob them players outside!

I'm so hype, I'll take yo' life, better have my dough right

And fuck Five Mics, I don't need no mic!

What?! Bring it! Shut 'em down!

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Yeah!)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What! What!)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down!)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down!

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Bring it!)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (What!)

Shut 'em down! Shut 'em down, shut 'em down! (Official Nast'! Shut 'em down!)