Lirik Lagu Throw Ya Gunz - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Throw Ya Gunz - Onyx
Take ’em up, take ’em out, bring ’em out dead
Shine ’em up, shine ’em up, shine a bald head
One gun, two gun, three gun, four
You’re mine, it’s all about crime
Onyx! Onyx!
It’s time to get live, live, live like a wire
I set a whole choir on fire (Uh!)
Well done on the grill, Chyskillz kills
The no frills that try to diss me, they get crispy
(Ha, ha-ha-ha, and we do it like this)
And that, get back I attack tracks
'Cause they can burn in hell shit for all that I care (Yeah!)
Beware the bald heads, the dreads dead if they there (Ooh!)
Stick ups assassin,’ tracks a new reaction
(These fuckin’ niggas shoulda made the All-Madden)
Onyx is wreckin’ shit, slip slide step quick
Super on the tenant, the kids crash like a rented
The shit they write is black and white, well mine’s got
Mad color, ain’t that right my blunt brother?
(Word up! Raze it up!
We do it with the crew that don’t give a fuck!)
So throw ya gunz in the air
Throw ya gunz in the air
Buck buck like ya don’t care
Uh oh, heads up! 'Cause we droppin’ some shit on ya now
Chyskillz, Onyx, Tec-9 for a while
Keep ya eyes open in a fight, I’m a swell ’em
The hardcore style, rowdy and wild hits I’ma sell ’em (Sell ’em!)
To all competition slide back then listen
I’m kickin’ all that shit to the doormat
Claimin’ this domain, cause mad pains
Bloodstains, long-range (Got gats!)
Crazy clips, I sink ships, cut faces like a pirate
I’ve never caught a slug for the mad shit that I did
(Heard?) You got the word so observe
I shatter and splatter bodies and bones and bust nerves
(Open!) I always leave my barrel smokin’
Throw ya gunz in the air
And buck buck like ya just don’t care
Just throw ya gunz in the air
And buck buck like ya just don’t care
Just throw ya gunz in the air
And buck buck like ya just don’t care
Just throw ya gunz in the air
And buck buck like ya just don’t care
I hate your fuckin’ guts, and I hope that you die (Uh!)
Sticky Fingaz’ name and my life is a lie
Plus I’m havin’ a bad day so stay outta my way
(And what the pistol packin’ people say ya better obey)
Just in the nick of time, I commit the perfect crime
Rip my heart out my chest, put it right into a rhyme (Yeah!)
I don’t feel pain 'cause it's all in the mind
And what’s mines is mines, and yours is mine
Don’t fuckin’ blink or I’ma rob yo’ ass blind
Onyx, is rippin’ shit, I got the Tec-9
So what the bomboclaat, boy, buck-buck, buck-buck
It’s a catastrophe, fuckin’ with me G
I’m a bald head with a knife
I want your money or your life
So, so, so, so
Throw ya gunz in the air
And buck-buck like ya just don’t care
Just throw ya gunz in the air
And buck-buck like ya just don’t care
Just throw ya gunz in the air
And buck-buck like ya just don’t care
Just throw ya gunz in the air
And buck-buck like ya just don’t care
[Outro: Sticky Fingaz, (Suavé), Fredro Starr]
We the motherfuckin’ Onyx!
(And we don't give a flying motherfuckin’ fuck)
Ayyo, DS, man, we gonna
Come get you out of jail man, fuck that
(Ayyo, Big DS, we comin,’ man, we comin’)
We got the bail! We got the bail!
We gonna break you out man, fuck that
(Yeah!) We the fuck up out of this piece
