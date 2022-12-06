Lirik Lagu Throw Ya Gunz - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Throw Ya Gunz - Onyx

Take ’em up, take ’em out, bring ’em out dead

Shine ’em up, shine ’em up, shine a bald head

One gun, two gun, three gun, four

You’re mine, it’s all about crime

Onyx! Onyx!

It’s time to get live, live, live like a wire

I set a whole choir on fire (Uh!)

Well done on the grill, Chyskillz kills

The no frills that try to diss me, they get crispy

(Ha, ha-ha-ha, and we do it like this)

And that, get back I attack tracks

'Cause they can burn in hell shit for all that I care (Yeah!)

Beware the bald heads, the dreads dead if they there (Ooh!)

Stick ups assassin,’ tracks a new reaction

(These fuckin’ niggas shoulda made the All-Madden)

Onyx is wreckin’ shit, slip slide step quick

Super on the tenant, the kids crash like a rented

The shit they write is black and white, well mine’s got

Mad color, ain’t that right my blunt brother?

(Word up! Raze it up!

We do it with the crew that don’t give a fuck!)

So throw ya gunz in the air

Throw ya gunz in the air

Buck buck like ya don’t care

Uh oh, heads up! 'Cause we droppin’ some shit on ya now

Chyskillz, Onyx, Tec-9 for a while

Keep ya eyes open in a fight, I’m a swell ’em

The hardcore style, rowdy and wild hits I’ma sell ’em (Sell ’em!)

To all competition slide back then listen

I’m kickin’ all that shit to the doormat

Claimin’ this domain, cause mad pains

Bloodstains, long-range (Got gats!)

Crazy clips, I sink ships, cut faces like a pirate

I’ve never caught a slug for the mad shit that I did

(Heard?) You got the word so observe

I shatter and splatter bodies and bones and bust nerves

(Open!) I always leave my barrel smokin’

Throw ya gunz in the air

And buck buck like ya just don’t care

Just throw ya gunz in the air

And buck buck like ya just don’t care

Just throw ya gunz in the air

And buck buck like ya just don’t care

Just throw ya gunz in the air

And buck buck like ya just don’t care

I hate your fuckin’ guts, and I hope that you die (Uh!)

Sticky Fingaz’ name and my life is a lie

Plus I’m havin’ a bad day so stay outta my way

(And what the pistol packin’ people say ya better obey)

Just in the nick of time, I commit the perfect crime

Rip my heart out my chest, put it right into a rhyme (Yeah!)

I don’t feel pain 'cause it's all in the mind

And what’s mines is mines, and yours is mine

Don’t fuckin’ blink or I’ma rob yo’ ass blind

Onyx, is rippin’ shit, I got the Tec-9

So what the bomboclaat, boy, buck-buck, buck-buck

It’s a catastrophe, fuckin’ with me G

I’m a bald head with a knife

I want your money or your life

So, so, so, so

Throw ya gunz in the air

And buck-buck like ya just don’t care

Just throw ya gunz in the air

And buck-buck like ya just don’t care

Just throw ya gunz in the air

And buck-buck like ya just don’t care

Just throw ya gunz in the air

And buck-buck like ya just don’t care

[Outro: Sticky Fingaz, (Suavé), Fredro Starr]

We the motherfuckin’ Onyx!

(And we don't give a flying motherfuckin’ fuck)

Ayyo, DS, man, we gonna

Come get you out of jail man, fuck that

(Ayyo, Big DS, we comin,’ man, we comin’)

We got the bail! We got the bail!

We gonna break you out man, fuck that

(Yeah!) We the fuck up out of this piece