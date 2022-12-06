Lirik Lagu When You Know - Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

When You Know - Neck Deep

Sunshine, we don't belong here

We got no flowers to grow

But it feels so good with you on me, baby

Yeah, it feels so good when you know

When you know

Make peace with your demons and hope that they leave you alone

And make peace with your feelings

Admit there's a reason you're not letting go

We could fall right into nothing

Open arms like we're infinite

You've got nothing left to lose

(When you've been crying all night)

Sunshine, we don't belong here

We got no flowers to grow

But it feels so good with you on me, baby

Yeah, it feels so good when you know

When you know

Break free

Oh no, not literally

Cause you've got work at eight

And I've got friends who hate me

No, break free from all that makes you weak

And in that moment stay for forever and a day

Or three months in, I'm thinking 'bout more than just the next week

Baby, you feeling me?

Sunshine, we don't belong here

We got no flowers to grow

But it feels so good with you on me, baby

Yeah, it feels so good when you know

And when you know

You wanna bottle the feeling

Never let go

God, I hate when you're leaving

It just feels so good when you want me baby

I'll go where you go

(Whenever you go)

Sunshine, we don't belong here

We got no flowers to grow

But it feels so good with you on me, baby

Yeah, it feels so good when you know

When you know

When you know

You wanna bottle the feeling

Never let go

God, I hate when you're leaving

It just feels so good when you want me baby

I'll go

When you know