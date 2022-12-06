Lirik Lagu When You Know - Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Desember 2022, 00:25 WIB
Neck Deep tampil di panggung Soundrenaline 2022, Sabtu 26 November 2022, di Allianz Ecopark, Ancol, Jakarta.
Neck Deep tampil di panggung Soundrenaline 2022, Sabtu 26 November 2022, di Allianz Ecopark, Ancol, Jakarta. /Pikiran Rakyat/Yusuf Wijanarko

When You Know - Neck Deep

Sunshine, we don't belong here
We got no flowers to grow
But it feels so good with you on me, baby
Yeah, it feels so good when you know
When you know

Make peace with your demons and hope that they leave you alone
And make peace with your feelings
Admit there's a reason you're not letting go
We could fall right into nothing
Open arms like we're infinite
You've got nothing left to lose
(When you've been crying all night)

Sunshine, we don't belong here
We got no flowers to grow
But it feels so good with you on me, baby
Yeah, it feels so good when you know
When you know

Break free
Oh no, not literally
Cause you've got work at eight
And I've got friends who hate me
No, break free from all that makes you weak
And in that moment stay for forever and a day
Or three months in, I'm thinking 'bout more than just the next week
Baby, you feeling me?

Sunshine, we don't belong here
We got no flowers to grow
But it feels so good with you on me, baby
Yeah, it feels so good when you know

And when you know
You wanna bottle the feeling
Never let go
God, I hate when you're leaving
It just feels so good when you want me baby
I'll go where you go
(Whenever you go)

Sunshine, we don't belong here
We got no flowers to grow
But it feels so good with you on me, baby
Yeah, it feels so good when you know
When you know

When you know
You wanna bottle the feeling
Never let go
God, I hate when you're leaving
It just feels so good when you want me baby
I'll go
When you know

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

