Lirik Lagu Happy With What You Have to Be Happy With - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Happy With What You Have to Be Happy With - King Crimson

And when I have some words

This is the way I'll sing

Through a distortion box

To make them menacing

Yeah, then I'm gonna have to write a chorus

We're gonna need to have a chorus

And this seems to be as good as any other place to sing it 'til I'm blue in the face

And for a second verse

Of terse economy

I'll brew another pot

Of ambiguity

Then I'm gonna have to write a chorus

We're gonna need to have a chorus

And this seems to be as good as any other place to sing it 'til I'm blue in the face

Yes, we're gonna need to have a chorus

I'm gonna have to write a chorus

And this seems to be as good as any other place to sing it 'til I'm blue in the face

Happy with what you have to be happy with

You have to be happy with what you have

To be happy with what you have

Happy with what you have to be happy with

You have to be happy with what you have

To be happy with what you have

You have to be happy with what you have to happy with

Then I guess I'll repeat the chorus!

We're gonna repeat the chorus!

I guess I'll repeat the chorus!

We're gonna repeat the chorus!

Then I guess I'll repeat the chorus!

We're gonna repeat the chorus!

I guess I'll repeat the chorus!

We're gonna repeat the chorus!

Happy with what you have to be happy with

You have to be happy with what you have

To be happy with what you have

Happy with what you have to be happy with

You have to be happy with what you have

To be happy with what you have

You have to be happy with what you have to happy with