Lirik Lagu Happy With What You Have to Be Happy With - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Happy With What You Have to Be Happy With - King Crimson
And when I have some words
This is the way I'll sing
Through a distortion box
To make them menacing
Yeah, then I'm gonna have to write a chorus
We're gonna need to have a chorus
And this seems to be as good as any other place to sing it 'til I'm blue in the face
And for a second verse
Of terse economy
I'll brew another pot
Of ambiguity
Then I'm gonna have to write a chorus
We're gonna need to have a chorus
And this seems to be as good as any other place to sing it 'til I'm blue in the face
Yes, we're gonna need to have a chorus
I'm gonna have to write a chorus
And this seems to be as good as any other place to sing it 'til I'm blue in the face
Happy with what you have to be happy with
You have to be happy with what you have
To be happy with what you have
Happy with what you have to be happy with
You have to be happy with what you have
To be happy with what you have
You have to be happy with what you have to happy with
Then I guess I'll repeat the chorus!
We're gonna repeat the chorus!
I guess I'll repeat the chorus!
We're gonna repeat the chorus!
Then I guess I'll repeat the chorus!
We're gonna repeat the chorus!
I guess I'll repeat the chorus!
We're gonna repeat the chorus!
Happy with what you have to be happy with
You have to be happy with what you have
To be happy with what you have
Happy with what you have to be happy with
You have to be happy with what you have
To be happy with what you have
You have to be happy with what you have to happy with
