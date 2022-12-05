Lirik Lagu Play the Game Tonight - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Play the Game Tonight - Kansas

You think that something's happening

And it's bigger than your life

But it's only what you're hearing

Will you still remember

When the morning light has come?

Will the songs be playing over and over

Till you do it all over again?

Play (Play)

Play the game tonight

Can you tell me if it's wrong or right?

Is it worth the time, is it worth the price?

Do you see yourself in a white spotlight?

Then play the game tonight

And when the curtains open

To the roaring of the crowd

You will feel it all around you

Then it finally happens

And it's all come true for you

And the songs are playing over and over

Till you do it all over again

Play (Play)

Play the game tonight

Can you tell me if it's wrong or right?

Is it worth the time, is it worth the price?

Do you see yourself in the white spotlight?

Then play the game tonight

Play (Play)

Play the game tonight

Can you tell me if it's wrong or right?

Is it worth the time, is it worth the price?

Do you see yourself in the white light?

Play (Play)

Play the game tonight

Can you tell me if it's wrong or right?

Is it worth the time, is it worth the price?

Do you see yourself in the white spotlight?

(Play the game tonight)

(Play the game tonight)

Credit

Artis: Kansas

Album: Vinyl Confessions

Dirilis: Mei 1982

Penulis lagu: Kerry Livgren, Robert Frazier, Phil Ehart, Richard John Williams, dan Danny Flower

Genre: Classic Rock, Progressive/Art Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu Play the Game Tonight

Play the Game Tonight adalah single rock progresif yang direkam oleh Kansas untuk album 1982 mereka, Vinyl Confessions.