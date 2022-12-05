Lirik Lagu Play the Game Tonight - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Play the Game Tonight - Kansas
You think that something's happening
And it's bigger than your life
But it's only what you're hearing
Will you still remember
When the morning light has come?
Will the songs be playing over and over
Till you do it all over again?
Play (Play)
Play the game tonight
Can you tell me if it's wrong or right?
Is it worth the time, is it worth the price?
Do you see yourself in a white spotlight?
Then play the game tonight
And when the curtains open
To the roaring of the crowd
You will feel it all around you
Then it finally happens
And it's all come true for you
And the songs are playing over and over
Till you do it all over again
Play (Play)
Play the game tonight
Can you tell me if it's wrong or right?
Is it worth the time, is it worth the price?
Do you see yourself in the white spotlight?
Then play the game tonight
Play (Play)
Play the game tonight
Can you tell me if it's wrong or right?
Is it worth the time, is it worth the price?
Do you see yourself in the white light?
Play (Play)
Play the game tonight
Can you tell me if it's wrong or right?
Is it worth the time, is it worth the price?
Do you see yourself in the white spotlight?
(Play the game tonight)
(Play the game tonight)
Credit
Artis: Kansas
Album: Vinyl Confessions
Dirilis: Mei 1982
Penulis lagu: Kerry Livgren, Robert Frazier, Phil Ehart, Richard John Williams, dan Danny Flower
Genre: Classic Rock, Progressive/Art Rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu Play the Game Tonight
Play the Game Tonight adalah single rock progresif yang direkam oleh Kansas untuk album 1982 mereka, Vinyl Confessions.
