Lirik Lagu The Court of the Crimson King - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Court of the Crimson King - King Crimson

The rusted chains of prison moons

Are shattered by the sun

I walk a road, horizons change

The tournament's begun

The purple piper plays his tune

The choir softly sing

Three lullabies in an ancient tongue

For the court of the crimson king

The keeper of the city keys

Put shutters on the dreams

I wait outside the pilgrim's door

With insufficient schemes

The black queen chants

The funeral march

The cracked brass bells will ring

To summon back the fire witch

To the court of the crimson king

The gardener plants an evergreen

Whilst trampling on a flower

I chase the wind of a prism ship

To taste the sweet and sour

The pattern juggler lifts his hand

The orchestra begin

As slowly turns the grinding wheel

In the court of the crimson king

On soft gray mornings widows cry

The wise men share a joke

I run to grasp divining signs

To satisfy the hoax

The yellow jester does not play

But gentle pulls the strings

And smiles as the puppets dance

In the court of the crimson king

Credit

Artis: King Crimson

Album: In the Court of the Crimson King

Dirilis: 10 Oktober 1969

Penulis lagu: Greg Lake, Ian Mcdonald, Michael Rex Giles, Peter John Sinfield, dan Robert Fripp

Genre : Alternative/Indie, Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu The Court of the Crimson King

The Court of the Crimson King adalah lagu kelima dan tituler dari album debut King Crimson yang berjudul, In the Court of the Crimson King.

Lagu Ini terbilang epik karena berdurasi 10 menit dan terutama ditulis oleh personel yang bermain suling, saksofon, sekaligus keyboard yang bernama Ian McDonald. Sedangkan liriknya sendiri ditulis oleh penulis lirik band yakni, Peter Sinfield.

Bercirikan tema abad pertengahan dan motif dari warna, yang membaluti lagu tersebut seolah menjadi renungan untuk berbagai pemain panggung dunia. (Raden Roro Nabiilah Cakraningtyas)***