Lirik Lagu The Court of the Crimson King - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Court of the Crimson King - King Crimson
The rusted chains of prison moons
Are shattered by the sun
I walk a road, horizons change
The tournament's begun
The purple piper plays his tune
The choir softly sing
Three lullabies in an ancient tongue
For the court of the crimson king
The keeper of the city keys
Put shutters on the dreams
I wait outside the pilgrim's door
With insufficient schemes
The black queen chants
The funeral march
The cracked brass bells will ring
To summon back the fire witch
To the court of the crimson king
The gardener plants an evergreen
Whilst trampling on a flower
I chase the wind of a prism ship
To taste the sweet and sour
The pattern juggler lifts his hand
The orchestra begin
As slowly turns the grinding wheel
In the court of the crimson king
On soft gray mornings widows cry
The wise men share a joke
I run to grasp divining signs
To satisfy the hoax
The yellow jester does not play
But gentle pulls the strings
And smiles as the puppets dance
In the court of the crimson king
Credit
Artis: King Crimson
Album: In the Court of the Crimson King
Dirilis: 10 Oktober 1969
Penulis lagu: Greg Lake, Ian Mcdonald, Michael Rex Giles, Peter John Sinfield, dan Robert Fripp
Genre : Alternative/Indie, Rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu The Court of the Crimson King
The Court of the Crimson King adalah lagu kelima dan tituler dari album debut King Crimson yang berjudul, In the Court of the Crimson King.
Lagu Ini terbilang epik karena berdurasi 10 menit dan terutama ditulis oleh personel yang bermain suling, saksofon, sekaligus keyboard yang bernama Ian McDonald. Sedangkan liriknya sendiri ditulis oleh penulis lirik band yakni, Peter Sinfield.
Bercirikan tema abad pertengahan dan motif dari warna, yang membaluti lagu tersebut seolah menjadi renungan untuk berbagai pemain panggung dunia. (Raden Roro Nabiilah Cakraningtyas)***
