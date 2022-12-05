Lirik Lagu Woke Up in Love - Kygo, Calum Scott, Gryffin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Woke Up in Love - Kygo, Calum Scott, Gryffin
Then I woke up in love (woke up in love)
Then I woke up in love
Lately, I've been losin' these nights
One more heartbreak and I'm done with this
Shadows on the ceilin', they don't fight
But I still argue for the hell of it
I'm tryin' my hardest now, I feel you reachin' out
I don't wanna be the one that's always on the edge
You found me all messed up
You found me down on my luck
So lost, but then I woke up in love
When I was chasin' highs
You went and saved my life
You picked me up, thank God I woke up in love
With you
Thought I was lost, but then I woke up in love
With you
Thought I was lost, but then I woke up in love (eh)
Then I woke up in love (eh-eh)
Then I woke up in love (eh)
Then I woke up in love (eh-eh)
Then I woke up in love
Sometimes all those dark days, well, they try to find me
But that's when I lean on you
Whatever happens, my trouble's behind me, 'cause
Your love's gonna see me through
Nothing can bring me down, I feel you reachin' out
You're pullin' me back when I'm about to reach the edge
