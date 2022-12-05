Lirik Lagu Woke Up in Love - Kygo, Calum Scott, Gryffin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Woke Up in Love - Kygo, Calum Scott, Gryffin

Then I woke up in love (woke up in love)

Then I woke up in love

Lately, I've been losin' these nights

One more heartbreak and I'm done with this

Shadows on the ceilin', they don't fight

But I still argue for the hell of it

I'm tryin' my hardest now, I feel you reachin' out

I don't wanna be the one that's always on the edge

You found me all messed up

You found me down on my luck

So lost, but then I woke up in love

When I was chasin' highs

You went and saved my life

You picked me up, thank God I woke up in love

With you

Thought I was lost, but then I woke up in love

With you

Thought I was lost, but then I woke up in love (eh)

Then I woke up in love (eh-eh)

Then I woke up in love (eh)

Then I woke up in love (eh-eh)

Then I woke up in love

Sometimes all those dark days, well, they try to find me

But that's when I lean on you

Whatever happens, my trouble's behind me, 'cause

Your love's gonna see me through

Nothing can bring me down, I feel you reachin' out

You're pullin' me back when I'm about to reach the edge