Lirik Lagu Touch – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 Desember 2022, 02:45 WIB
Sleeping at Last.
Sleeping at Last. /YouTube Sleeping At Last

Lirik Lagu Touch – Sleeping At Last

When will I feel this
As vivid as it truly is?
Fall in love in a single touch
And fall apart when it hurts too much

Can we skip past near-death clichés
Where my heart restarts, as my life replays?
All I want is to flip a switch
Before something breaks that cannot be fixed

I know, I know the sirens sound
Just before the walls come down
Pain's a well-intentioned weatherman
Predicting God as best he can
But God, I wanna feel again

Rain or shine, I don't feel a thing
Just some information upon my skin
I miss the subtle aches when the weather changed
The barometric pressure we always blamed
All I want is to flip the switch
Before something breaks that cannot be fixed

Invisible machinery
These moving parts inside of me
Well, they've been shutting down for quite some time
Leaving only rust behind

Well I know, I know the sirens sound
Just before the walls come down
Pain is a well-intentioned weatherman
Predicting God as best he can
But God, I wanna feel again
Oh God, I wanna feel again

Down my arms, a thousand satellites
Suddenly discover signs of life

Credit
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Dirilis: 2019
Album: Atlas: II
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal
Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Fakta tentang Sleeping At Last
1. Perjalanan Sleeping At Last
Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last.

x