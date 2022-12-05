Lirik Lagu Touch – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Touch – Sleeping At Last

When will I feel this

As vivid as it truly is?

Fall in love in a single touch

And fall apart when it hurts too much

Can we skip past near-death clichés

Where my heart restarts, as my life replays?

All I want is to flip a switch

Before something breaks that cannot be fixed

I know, I know the sirens sound

Just before the walls come down

Pain's a well-intentioned weatherman

Predicting God as best he can

But God, I wanna feel again

Rain or shine, I don't feel a thing

Just some information upon my skin

I miss the subtle aches when the weather changed

The barometric pressure we always blamed

All I want is to flip the switch

Before something breaks that cannot be fixed

Invisible machinery

These moving parts inside of me

Well, they've been shutting down for quite some time

Leaving only rust behind

Well I know, I know the sirens sound

Just before the walls come down

Pain is a well-intentioned weatherman

Predicting God as best he can

But God, I wanna feel again

Oh God, I wanna feel again

Down my arms, a thousand satellites

Suddenly discover signs of life



Credit

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Dirilis: 2019

Album: Atlas: II

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Fakta tentang Sleeping At Last

1. Perjalanan Sleeping At Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last.