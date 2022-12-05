Lirik Lagu Heart – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heart – Sleeping At Last
I'm short of breath
Standing next to you
I'm out of my depth
At this altitude
Like the world makes sense
From your window seat
You are beautiful
Like I've never seen
Go ahead and laugh
Even if it hurts
Go ahead and pull the pin
What if we could risk
Everything we have
And just let our walls cave in
I'm short of breath
Standing next to you
I'll be the dangerous ledge
You be the parachute
Blue and green below
Is a masterpiece
But you are beautiful
Like I've never seen
Go ahead and laugh
Even if it hurts
Go ahead and pull the pin
What if we could risk
Everything we have
And just let our walls cave in
Go ahead and laugh
Even if it hurts
Go ahead and pull the pin
What if we could risk
Everything we have
And just let our walls cave in
Let our walls cave in
Let our walls cave in
Credit
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Album: Atlas: II
Dirilis: 2019
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal
Genre: Alternative/Indie
