Lirik Lagu Heart – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heart – Sleeping At Last

I'm short of breath

Standing next to you

I'm out of my depth

At this altitude

Like the world makes sense

From your window seat

You are beautiful

Like I've never seen

Go ahead and laugh

Even if it hurts

Go ahead and pull the pin

What if we could risk

Everything we have

And just let our walls cave in

I'm short of breath

Standing next to you

I'll be the dangerous ledge

You be the parachute

Blue and green below

Is a masterpiece

But you are beautiful

Like I've never seen

Go ahead and laugh

Even if it hurts

Go ahead and pull the pin

What if we could risk

Everything we have

And just let our walls cave in

Go ahead and laugh

Even if it hurts

Go ahead and pull the pin

What if we could risk

Everything we have

And just let our walls cave in

Let our walls cave in

Let our walls cave in

Credit

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Album: Atlas: II

Dirilis: 2019

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Genre: Alternative/Indie