Lirik Lagu I’ll Keep You Safe – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’ll Keep You Safe – Sleeping At Last

I'll keep you safe

Try hard to concentrate

Hold out your hand,

Can you feel the weight of it?

The whole world at your fingertips-

Don't be, don't be afraid

Our mistakes, they were bound to be made

But I promise you I'll keep you safe

You'll be an architect,

So pull up your sleeves

And build a new silhouette

In the skylines up ahead

Don't be, don't be afraid

Our mistakes, they were bound to be made

But I promise you I'll keep you safe

I'll keep you safe

Your darkness will be rewritten

Into a work of fiction, you'll see

As you pull on every ribbon

You'll find every secret it keeps

Your darkness will be rewritten

Into a work of fiction, you'll see

As you pull on every ribbon

You'll find every secret it keeps

The sound of the branches

Breaking under your feet,

The smell of the falling

And burning of leaves,

The bitterness of winter

Or the sweetness of spring,

You are an artist

But your heart is your masterpiece



And I'll keep it safe

Dismiss the invisible

By giving it shape,

Like a clockmaker fixes time

By keeping the gears in line

Don't be, no don't be afraid

God knows, our mistakes will be made

But I promise you I'll keep you safe