Lirik Lagu I’ll Keep You Safe – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’ll Keep You Safe – Sleeping At Last
I'll keep you safe
Try hard to concentrate
Hold out your hand,
Can you feel the weight of it?
The whole world at your fingertips-
Don't be, don't be afraid
Our mistakes, they were bound to be made
But I promise you I'll keep you safe
You'll be an architect,
So pull up your sleeves
And build a new silhouette
In the skylines up ahead
Don't be, don't be afraid
Our mistakes, they were bound to be made
But I promise you I'll keep you safe
I'll keep you safe
Your darkness will be rewritten
Into a work of fiction, you'll see
As you pull on every ribbon
You'll find every secret it keeps
Your darkness will be rewritten
Into a work of fiction, you'll see
As you pull on every ribbon
You'll find every secret it keeps
The sound of the branches
Breaking under your feet,
The smell of the falling
And burning of leaves,
The bitterness of winter
Or the sweetness of spring,
You are an artist
But your heart is your masterpiece
And I'll keep it safe
Dismiss the invisible
By giving it shape,
Like a clockmaker fixes time
By keeping the gears in line
Don't be, no don't be afraid
God knows, our mistakes will be made
But I promise you I'll keep you safe
