Lirik Lagu Together Never - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Together Never - Oberhofer

You have the most wonderful face

I hate the world for feeling this way

I'm sad, but I will never be alone again

I tried to tell you everything

You hate the world

I can't complain, together we will never be alone again

The preacher takes a bow

For all of his know-how

He turns to the community

He looks to us for help

Somewhere inside himself

And he crumbles beneath his shell

If I had a choice I would be gone

If I had a choice I'd be with you

If I had a choice I would be gone

If I had a choice I'd be with you

You have the most wonderful face

I hate the world for feeling this way

I'm sad, but I will never be alone again

I tried to tell you everything

You hate the world

I can't complain, together we will never be alone again

If I had a choice I would be gone

If I had a choice I'd be with you

If I had a choice I would be gone

If I had a choice I'd be with you

You have the most wonderful face

I hate the world for feeling this way

I'm sad, but I will never be alone again

I tried to tell you everything

You hate the world

I can't complain, together we will never be alone again

Credit

Artist: Oberhofer

Album: Chronovision

Dirilis: 2015

Pencipta lagu: Brad Oberhofer

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Together Never

Together/Never pertama kali dirilis pada Notalgia EP yang dirilis 15 Juli 2013. Kemudian dirilis ulang di Chronovision.