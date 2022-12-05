Lirik Lagu Together Never - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Together Never - Oberhofer
You have the most wonderful face
I hate the world for feeling this way
I'm sad, but I will never be alone again
I tried to tell you everything
You hate the world
I can't complain, together we will never be alone again
The preacher takes a bow
For all of his know-how
He turns to the community
He looks to us for help
Somewhere inside himself
And he crumbles beneath his shell
If I had a choice I would be gone
If I had a choice I'd be with you
If I had a choice I would be gone
If I had a choice I'd be with you
If I had a choice I would be gone
If I had a choice I'd be with you
If I had a choice I would be gone
If I had a choice I'd be with you
Credit
Artist: Oberhofer
Album: Chronovision
Dirilis: 2015
Pencipta lagu: Brad Oberhofer
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Together Never
Together/Never pertama kali dirilis pada Notalgia EP yang dirilis 15 Juli 2013. Kemudian dirilis ulang di Chronovision.
