Lirik Lagu White Horse, Black River - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu White Horse, Black River - Oberhofer

Get out the way before you start to shiver

I'm no giver, I don't differ

Get out the way before you start to shiver

Rode a white horse to a black river to swim to you

Hope you'd find the shore before its current swallows you

I swallowed a lizard, and it's livin' in my throat

Its head's a balloon and up's the only way it can go

Swimming is easy when swimming is all you know

If it's heading to ground, at least I can watch you go

Rode a white horse to a black river to swim to you

Hope you'd find the shore before its current swallows you

Rode a white horse to a funeral to sing with you

Hope you'd find the shore before its sadness swallows you

Get out the way before you start to shiver

I'm no giver, I don't differ

Get out the way before you start to shiver

I'm no giver, I don't differ

Rode a white horse to a black river to swim to you

Hope you'd find the shore before its current swallows you

Rode a white horse to a funeral to sing with you

Hope you'd find the shore before its sadness swallows you

Credit

Artis: Oberhofer

Album: Chronovision

Dirilis: 2015

Pencipta: Brad Oberhofer

Genre: Rock

Fakta tentang Oberhofer

Oberhofer merupakan sebuah band dari Brooklyn, New York, yang terbentuk pada tahun 2008 untuk menampilkan musik dari pendiri dan vokalisnya Brad Oberhofer.