Lirik Lagu White Horse, Black River - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu White Horse, Black River - Oberhofer
Get out the way before you start to shiver
I'm no giver, I don't differ
Get out the way before you start to shiver
Rode a white horse to a black river to swim to you
Hope you'd find the shore before its current swallows you
I swallowed a lizard, and it's livin' in my throat
Its head's a balloon and up's the only way it can go
Swimming is easy when swimming is all you know
If it's heading to ground, at least I can watch you go
Rode a white horse to a black river to swim to you
Hope you'd find the shore before its current swallows you
Rode a white horse to a funeral to sing with you
Hope you'd find the shore before its sadness swallows you
Get out the way before you start to shiver
I'm no giver, I don't differ
Get out the way before you start to shiver
I'm no giver, I don't differ
Rode a white horse to a black river to swim to you
Hope you'd find the shore before its current swallows you
Rode a white horse to a funeral to sing with you
Hope you'd find the shore before its sadness swallows you
Credit
Artis: Oberhofer
Album: Chronovision
Dirilis: 2015
Pencipta: Brad Oberhofer
Genre: Rock
Fakta tentang Oberhofer
Oberhofer merupakan sebuah band dari Brooklyn, New York, yang terbentuk pada tahun 2008 untuk menampilkan musik dari pendiri dan vokalisnya Brad Oberhofer.
