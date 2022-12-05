Lirik Lagu Son – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Son – Sleeping At Last

Show me who I am and who I could be

Initiate the heart within me

'Til it opens properly

Slow down, start again from the beginning

I can't keep my head from spinning out of control

Is this what being vulnerable feels like?

And I will try, try, try to breathe

'Til it turns to muscle memory

I'm only steady on my knees

One day I'll stand on my own two feet

I'll run the risk of being intimate with brokenness

Through this magnifying glass

I see a thousand finger prints

On the surfaces of who I am

Show me where to find the silver lining

As the mercury keeps rising

'Til the glass or my fever breaks

Show me how to struggle gracefully

Let the scaffolding inside of me be strong enough

To hold this tired body up once more

And I will try, try, try to breathe

'Til it turns to muscle memory

I feel the pressure in my blood

Building up and liberating me

So I will try, try, try to breathe

'Til it turns to muscle memory

I'm only steady on my knees

But one day, I'll stand on my own two feet

I'll run the risk of being intimate with brokenness

Through this magnifying glass

I see a thousand finger prints