Lirik Lagu Son – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Son – Sleeping At Last
Show me who I am and who I could be
Initiate the heart within me
'Til it opens properly
Slow down, start again from the beginning
I can't keep my head from spinning out of control
Is this what being vulnerable feels like?
And I will try, try, try to breathe
'Til it turns to muscle memory
I'm only steady on my knees
One day I'll stand on my own two feet
I'll run the risk of being intimate with brokenness
Through this magnifying glass
I see a thousand finger prints
On the surfaces of who I am
Show me where to find the silver lining
As the mercury keeps rising
'Til the glass or my fever breaks
Show me how to struggle gracefully
Let the scaffolding inside of me be strong enough
To hold this tired body up once more
And I will try, try, try to breathe
'Til it turns to muscle memory
I feel the pressure in my blood
Building up and liberating me
So I will try, try, try to breathe
'Til it turns to muscle memory
I'm only steady on my knees
But one day, I'll stand on my own two feet
I'll run the risk of being intimate with brokenness
Through this magnifying glass
I see a thousand finger prints
Artikel Pilihan