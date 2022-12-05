Lirik Lagu Trees (Hallway of Leaves) – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Trees (Hallway of Leaves) – Sleeping At Last
Maybe I've done enough
And your golden child grew up
Maybe this trophy isn't real love
And with or without it, I'm good enough
Maybe I've done enough
Finally catching up
For the first time I see an image of my brokenness
Utterly worthy of love
Maybe I've done enough
And I finally see myself
Through the eyes of no one else
It's so exhausting on this silver screen
Where I play the role of anyone but me
And I finally see myself
Unabridged and overwhelmed
A mess of a story I'm ashamed to tell
But I'm slowly learning how to break this spell
And I finally see myself
Now, I only want what's real
To let my heart feel what it feels
Gold, silver, or bronze hold no value here
Where work and rest are equally revered
I only want what's real
I set aside the highlight reel
And leave my greatest failures on display with an asterisk
Worthy of love anyway
Credit
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Album: Ghosts
Dirilis: 2003
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop
Fakta tentang Band Sleeping At Last
1. Perjalanan Sleeping At Last
Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last.
