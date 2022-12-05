Lirik Lagu Trees (Hallway of Leaves) – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Trees (Hallway of Leaves) – Sleeping At Last

Maybe I've done enough

And your golden child grew up

Maybe this trophy isn't real love

And with or without it, I'm good enough

Maybe I've done enough

Finally catching up

For the first time I see an image of my brokenness

Utterly worthy of love

Maybe I've done enough

And I finally see myself

Through the eyes of no one else

It's so exhausting on this silver screen

Where I play the role of anyone but me

And I finally see myself

Unabridged and overwhelmed

A mess of a story I'm ashamed to tell

But I'm slowly learning how to break this spell

And I finally see myself

Now, I only want what's real

To let my heart feel what it feels

Gold, silver, or bronze hold no value here

Where work and rest are equally revered

I only want what's real

I set aside the highlight reel

And leave my greatest failures on display with an asterisk

Worthy of love anyway

Credit

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Album: Ghosts

Dirilis: 2003

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop

