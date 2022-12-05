Lirik Lagu All Through The Night – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Through The Night – Sleeping At Last
All through the night
I'll be awake and I'll be with you
All through the night
This precious time when time is new
All, all through the night today
Knowing that we feel the same without saying
The same without saying
We have no past we won't reach back
Keep with me forward all through the night
And once we start the meter clicks
And it goes running all through the night
Until it ends there is no end
All through the night
Stray cat is crying so stray cat sings back
All through the night
They have forgotten what by day they lack
Oh, under those white street lamps
There is a little chance they may see
A chance they may see
We have no past we won't reach back
Keep with me forward all through the night
And once we start the meter clicks
It goes running all through the night
Until it ends there is no end
Keep with me
Forward all through the night
And once we start, the meter clicks
And goes running all through the night
Until it ends there is no end
Keep with me forward all through the night
Keep with me all through the night
Credit
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Album: Covers, Vol. 1
Dirilis: 2014
Penulis lagu: Jules Shear / P. Delanoe / C. Lemesle
Genre: Folk
Fakta tentang Sleeping At Last
1. Perjalanan Sleeping At Last
Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last.
Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).
