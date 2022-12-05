Lirik Lagu All Through The Night – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Through The Night – Sleeping At Last

All through the night

I'll be awake and I'll be with you

All through the night

This precious time when time is new

All, all through the night today

Knowing that we feel the same without saying

The same without saying

We have no past we won't reach back

Keep with me forward all through the night

And once we start the meter clicks

And it goes running all through the night

Until it ends there is no end

All through the night

Stray cat is crying so stray cat sings back

All through the night

They have forgotten what by day they lack

Oh, under those white street lamps

There is a little chance they may see

A chance they may see

We have no past we won't reach back

Keep with me forward all through the night

And once we start the meter clicks

It goes running all through the night

Until it ends there is no end

Keep with me

Forward all through the night

And once we start, the meter clicks

And goes running all through the night

Until it ends there is no end

Keep with me forward all through the night

Keep with me all through the night

Credit

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Album: Covers, Vol. 1

Dirilis: 2014

Penulis lagu: Jules Shear / P. Delanoe / C. Lemesle

Genre: Folk

Fakta tentang Sleeping At Last

1. Perjalanan Sleeping At Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last.

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).