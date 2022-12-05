Lirik Lagu Wuthering Heights - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wuthering Heights - Kate Bush
Out on the wily, windy moors
We'd roll and fall in green
You had a temper, like my jealousy
Too hot, too greedy
How could you leave me
When I needed to possess you?
I hated you, I loved you too
Bad dreams in the night
You told me I was going to lose the fight
Leave behind my wuthering, wuthering
Wuthering heights
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home
I'm so cold, let me in your window
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home
I'm so cold, let me in your window
Ooh, it gets dark, it gets lonely
On, the other side from you
I pine a lot, I find the lot
Falls through without you
I'm coming back love, cruel Heathcliff
My one dream, my only master
Too long I roam in the night
Coming back to his side to put it right
Coming home to wuthering, wuthering
Wuthering heights
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home
I'm so cold, let me in your window
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home
I'm so cold, let me in your window
Ooh, let me have it, let me grab your soul away
Ooh, let me have it, let me grab your soul away
You know it's me, Cathy
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home
I'm so cold, let me in your window
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home
I'm so cold, let me in your window
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home
I'm so cold
