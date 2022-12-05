Lirik Lagu Wuthering Heights - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wuthering Heights - Kate Bush

Out on the wily, windy moors

We'd roll and fall in green

You had a temper, like my jealousy

Too hot, too greedy

How could you leave me

When I needed to possess you?

I hated you, I loved you too

Bad dreams in the night

You told me I was going to lose the fight

Leave behind my wuthering, wuthering

Wuthering heights

Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home

I'm so cold, let me in your window

Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home

I'm so cold, let me in your window

Ooh, it gets dark, it gets lonely

On, the other side from you

I pine a lot, I find the lot

Falls through without you

I'm coming back love, cruel Heathcliff

My one dream, my only master

Too long I roam in the night

Coming back to his side to put it right

Coming home to wuthering, wuthering

Wuthering heights

Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home

I'm so cold, let me in your window

Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home

I'm so cold, let me in your window

Ooh, let me have it, let me grab your soul away

Ooh, let me have it, let me grab your soul away

You know it's me, Cathy

Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home

I'm so cold, let me in your window

Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home

I'm so cold, let me in your window

Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy, I've come home

I'm so cold