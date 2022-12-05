Lirik Lagu Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - Sleeping At Last

Though I tried before to tell her

Of the feelings I have for her

In my heart

Every time that I come near her

I just lose my nerve

As I've done from the start

Every little thing she does is magic

Everything she does just turns me on

Even though my life before was tragic

Now I know my love for her goes on

Do I have to tell the story

Of a thousand rainy days

Since we first met

It's a big enough umbrella

But it's always me

That ends up getting wet

Every little thing she does is magic

Everything she does just turns me on

Even though my life before was tragic

Now I know my love for her goes on

I resolve to call her up

A thousand times a day

And ask her if she'll marry me

In some old-fashioned way

But my silent fears have gripped me

Long before I reach the phone

Long before my tongue has tripped me

Must I always be alone?

Every little thing she does is magic

Everything she does turns me on

Even though my life before was tragic

Now I know my love for her goes on