Lirik Lagu Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - Sleeping At Last
Though I tried before to tell her
Of the feelings I have for her
In my heart
Every time that I come near her
I just lose my nerve
As I've done from the start
Every little thing she does is magic
Everything she does just turns me on
Even though my life before was tragic
Now I know my love for her goes on
Do I have to tell the story
Of a thousand rainy days
Since we first met
It's a big enough umbrella
But it's always me
That ends up getting wet
Every little thing she does is magic
Everything she does just turns me on
Even though my life before was tragic
Now I know my love for her goes on
I resolve to call her up
A thousand times a day
And ask her if she'll marry me
In some old-fashioned way
But my silent fears have gripped me
Long before I reach the phone
Long before my tongue has tripped me
Must I always be alone?
Every little thing she does is magic
Everything she does turns me on
Even though my life before was tragic
Now I know my love for her goes on
