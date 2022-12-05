Lirik Lagu Nine - Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nine - Sleeping at Last

Who am I

To say what any of this means-

I have been sleepwalking

Since I was fourteen

Now as I write my song

I retrace my steps

Honestly, it's easier

To let myself forget

Still, I check my vital signs

Choked up, I realize

I've been less than half myself

For more than half my life

Wake up

Fall in love again

Wage war on gravity

There's so much

Worth fighting for

You'll see

Another domino falls

Either way

It looks like empathy

To understand all sides

But I'm just trying to find myself

Through someone else's eyes

So show me what to do

To restart this heart of mine

How do I forgive myself

For losing so much time?

Wake up

Roll up your sleeves

There's a chain reaction

In your heart

Muscle memory

Remembering who you are