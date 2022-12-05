Lirik Lagu Nine - Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Who am I
To say what any of this means-
I have been sleepwalking
Since I was fourteen
Now as I write my song
I retrace my steps
Honestly, it's easier
To let myself forget
Still, I check my vital signs
Choked up, I realize
I've been less than half myself
For more than half my life
Wake up
Fall in love again
Wage war on gravity
There's so much
Worth fighting for
You'll see
Another domino falls
Either way
It looks like empathy
To understand all sides
But I'm just trying to find myself
Through someone else's eyes
So show me what to do
To restart this heart of mine
How do I forgive myself
For losing so much time?
Wake up
Roll up your sleeves
There's a chain reaction
In your heart
Muscle memory
Remembering who you are
