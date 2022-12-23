Lirik Lagu Rain - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rain - The Script

Woke up this morning, can't shake the thunder from last night

You left with no warning and took the summer from my life

I gave you my everything, now my world it don't seem right

Can we just go back to being us again?

'Cause when I'm sitting in the bar

All the lovers with umbrellas always pass me by

It's like I'm living in the dark

And my heart's turned cold since you left my life

And no matter where I go

Girl, I know if I'm alone, there'll be no blue sky

I don't know what I'm doing wrong

'Cause baby, when you're gone

All it does is rain, rain, rain down on me

Each drop is pain, pain, pain when you leave

It's such a shame we fucked it up, you and me

'Cause baby, when you're gone

All it does is rain

And it feels like, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And it feels like, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

'Cause baby, when you're gone

All it does is rain

Yeah, tried to find shelter here in the arms of someone new

But I'd rather be there under the covers just with you, oh

'Cause you were my everything

Now I don't know what to do

Oh, I'm caught up in the storm

'Cause baby, when you're gone

All it does is rain, rain, rain down on me

Each drop is pain, pain, pain when you leave

It's such a shame we fucked it up, you and me

'Cause baby, when you're gone

All it does is rain

And it feels like, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And it feels like, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

'Cause baby, when you're gone

All it does is rain

'Cause when I'm sitting in the bar

All the lovers with umbrellas always pass me by

It's like I'm living in the dark

And my heart's turned cold since you left my life

And no matter where I go

I know if I'm alone, there'll be no blue sky

I don't know what I'm doing wrong