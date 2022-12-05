Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Think About Us - Little Mix

When you're dancing in the club

And the nights are getting hard

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?

When the music gets so loud

And the girls are all around

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?

'Cause I do, think about you

When I'm up here in my hotel room

Need your love, don't know what I'm gon' do

My body so hot, babe, I'm missing you

One touch is all I want

I call my girls, we go down to the club

Walk through the crowd 'til I find my love

I look in your eyes and the whole world stop

Woah, oh, you put your hand on my waist

And then you pull me close

Boy, I promise I won't let go

Now we're dancing in the club

And it's fire when we touch

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?

When we're deeper in the crowd

Can you feel my body now?

Do you think about us?

Oh-woah-oh

Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Do you think about us?

'Cause I do, think about you

Can't shake you off, baby, stuck like glue

Now we're alone, got my body on you

You don't even know all the things I wan' do

One touch, need your love

Me and my baby, we up in the club

Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us

Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us