Lirik Lagu Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 Desember 2022, 00:05 WIB
Ilustrasi musik.
Ilustrasi musik. /Pexels/Pixabay

Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin

There's a lady who's sure
All that glitters is gold
And she's buying a stairway to heaven
When she gets there she knows
If the stores are all closed
With a word she can get what she came for

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
And she's buying a stairway to heaven
There's a sign on the wall
But she wants to be sure
'Cause you know, sometimes words have two meanings
In a tree by the brook
There's a songbird who sings
Sometimes all of our thoughts are misgiven

Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, it makes me wonder

There's a feeling I get
When I look to the west
And my spirit is crying for leaving
In my thoughts I have seen
Rings of smoke through the trees
And the voices of those who stand looking

Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, it really makes me wonder

And it's whispered that soon
If we all call the tune
Then the piper will lead us to reason
And a new day will dawn
For those who stand long
And the forests will echo with laughter

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Desember 2022, 13:30 WIB
Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

3 Desember 2022, 09:17 WIB
Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB
Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

2 Desember 2022, 19:58 WIB
Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

2 Desember 2022, 19:06 WIB
Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

2 Desember 2022, 15:31 WIB
Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

2 Desember 2022, 15:10 WIB
Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

2 Desember 2022, 07:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

1 Desember 2022, 15:17 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Garut Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 6,4 Hari Ini, Getaran Terasa Sampai ke Bandung, Cianjur, Bogor hingga Banten
2

Gempa Garut Bikin Cemas Soal Sesar Lembang, BMKG Beberkan Hasil Pantauan 24 Jam
3

Gempa Terkini, Guncangan Berkekuatan Magnitudo 6,4 Hantam Kabupaten Garut
4

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Prancis vs Polandia di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Gempa Terkini Magnitudo 6,4 Berpusat di Kabupaten Garut, Terasa hingga Yogyakarta dan Kebumen
7

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
8

Head to Head Kualitas Statistik Pemain Argentina vs Australia: Penyerang, Gelandang, dan Bek
9

Prediksi Skor Argentina vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
10

Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Australia, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

5 Desember 2022, 02:20 WIB

Selayar Post

Bupati Sumba Barat Harap Bansos Tepat Sasaran dan Dapat Dimanfaatkan Dengan Baik

Bupati Sumba Barat Harap Bansos Tepat Sasaran dan Dapat Dimanfaatkan Dengan Baik

5 Desember 2022, 02:16 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal PAS PKN Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS PKN Kelas 9 Semester 1 Tahun 2022

Soal PAS PKN Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS PKN Kelas 9 Semester 1 Tahun 2022

5 Desember 2022, 02:15 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

LINK Live Streaming Prancis vs Polandia 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022, Langsung di SCTV Bukan Yalla Shoot

LINK Live Streaming Prancis vs Polandia 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022, Langsung di SCTV Bukan Yalla Shoot

5 Desember 2022, 02:14 WIB

Utara Times

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Bulan Desember 2022: Selesaikan Urusan yang Tertunda dengan Mengawali Lingkup Terkecil

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Bulan Desember 2022: Selesaikan Urusan yang Tertunda dengan Mengawali Lingkup Terkecil

5 Desember 2022, 02:13 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal UAS PKN Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS PKN Kelas 9 Semester 1 Tahun 2022

Soal UAS PKN Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS PKN Kelas 9 Semester 1 Tahun 2022

5 Desember 2022, 02:06 WIB

Media Magelang

HASIL AKHIR SKOR Live Score Inggris vs Senegal Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam 5 Desember 2022, Cek Menang Mana?

HASIL AKHIR SKOR Live Score Inggris vs Senegal Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam 5 Desember 2022, Cek Menang Mana?

5 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Utara Times

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Bulan Desember 2022: Hal-hal Baik Datang Kepada Mereka yang Sabar Menunggu

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Bulan Desember 2022: Hal-hal Baik Datang Kepada Mereka yang Sabar Menunggu

5 Desember 2022, 02:03 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal PAS PKN Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS PKN Kelas 12 Semester 1 Tahun 2022

Soal PAS PKN Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS PKN Kelas 12 Semester 1 Tahun 2022

5 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Senin, 5 Desember 2022, Palopo Hujan Ringan Pagi Hingga Dini Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Senin, 5 Desember 2022, Palopo Hujan Ringan Pagi Hingga Dini Hari

5 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

5 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Inggris vs Senegal Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Lengkap Link Live Streaming, Klik di Sini Sekarang

LIVE SCORE Inggris vs Senegal Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Lengkap Link Live Streaming, Klik di Sini Sekarang

5 Desember 2022, 01:55 WIB

Bandung Raya

England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022: Link Live Streaming Gratis, Nontonnya Anti Ribet!

England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022: Link Live Streaming Gratis, Nontonnya Anti Ribet!

5 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal UAS PKN Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS PKN Kelas 12 Semester 1 Tahun 2022

Soal UAS PKN Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS PKN Kelas 12 Semester 1 Tahun 2022

5 Desember 2022, 01:48 WIB

Bandung Raya

Link Live Streaming Gratis 16 Besar World Cup 2022 England vs Senegal Tinggal KLIK DISINI

Link Live Streaming Gratis 16 Besar World Cup 2022 England vs Senegal Tinggal KLIK DISINI

5 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Sedang Berlansung Link Live Streaming Inggris vs Senegal, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

Sedang Berlansung Link Live Streaming Inggris vs Senegal, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

5 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jangan Lewatkan! Link Live Streaming Inggris VS Senegal pada Babak 16 Besar FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Jangan Lewatkan! Link Live Streaming Inggris VS Senegal pada Babak 16 Besar FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

5 Desember 2022, 01:35 WIB

Media Magelang

Yalla Shoot TV, Kora, NobarTV Live Streaming England vs Senegal Piala Dunia 2022, Buka yang Resmi Vidio.com

Yalla Shoot TV, Kora, NobarTV Live Streaming England vs Senegal Piala Dunia 2022, Buka yang Resmi Vidio.com

5 Desember 2022, 01:30 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Yogyakarta, Senin, 5 Desember 2022, beserta Doa Setelah Adzan dan Keutamaannya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Yogyakarta, Senin, 5 Desember 2022, beserta Doa Setelah Adzan dan Keutamaannya

5 Desember 2022, 01:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Inggris vs Senegal Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Inggris vs Senegal Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

5 Desember 2022, 01:30 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022 Lengkap Head to Head dan Line Up

Prediksi Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022 Lengkap Head to Head dan Line Up

5 Desember 2022, 01:30 WIB

Seputar Lampung

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Inggris vs Senegal Senin, 5 Desember, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 di Sini

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Inggris vs Senegal Senin, 5 Desember, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 di Sini

5 Desember 2022, 01:30 WIB

Selayar Post

Dijamin Jadi Solusi Terbaik, Ini 4 Cara Meredam Emosi saat Anda Sedang Marah

Dijamin Jadi Solusi Terbaik, Ini 4 Cara Meredam Emosi saat Anda Sedang Marah

5 Desember 2022, 01:27 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Siaran Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Hari Ini, 5 Desember 2022, Lengkap Link Live Streaming

Jadwal Siaran Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Hari Ini, 5 Desember 2022, Lengkap Link Live Streaming

5 Desember 2022, 01:26 WIB

Bandung Raya

LINK Live Streaming Match England vs Senegal Kick Off 02.00 WIB, Siapakah yang Berhasil Lolos Perempat Final?

LINK Live Streaming Match England vs Senegal Kick Off 02.00 WIB, Siapakah yang Berhasil Lolos Perempat Final?

5 Desember 2022, 01:25 WIB
x