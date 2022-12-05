Lirik Lagu Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin

There's a lady who's sure

All that glitters is gold

And she's buying a stairway to heaven

When she gets there she knows

If the stores are all closed

With a word she can get what she came for

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

And she's buying a stairway to heaven

There's a sign on the wall

But she wants to be sure

'Cause you know, sometimes words have two meanings

In a tree by the brook

There's a songbird who sings

Sometimes all of our thoughts are misgiven

Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, it makes me wonder

There's a feeling I get

When I look to the west

And my spirit is crying for leaving

In my thoughts I have seen

Rings of smoke through the trees

And the voices of those who stand looking

Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, it really makes me wonder

And it's whispered that soon

If we all call the tune

Then the piper will lead us to reason

And a new day will dawn

For those who stand long

And the forests will echo with laughter