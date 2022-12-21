Lirik Oh Love – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB
Green Day.
Green Day. /YouTube/Green Day

Oh LoveGreen Day

Oh, love, oh, love
Won't you rain on me tonight?
Oh, life, oh, life
Please don't pass me by
Don't stop, don't stop
Don't stop when the red lights flash
Oh, ride, free ride
Won't you take me close to you?

Far away, far away
Waste away tonight
I'm wearing my heart on a noose
Far away, far away
Waste away tonight
Tonight, my heart's on the loose

Oh, lights and action
I just can't be satisfied
Oh, losers and choosers
Won't you please hold on to my life?
Oh, hours and hours
Like the dog years of the day
Old story, same old story
Won't you see the light of day?

Far away, far away
Waste away tonight
I'm wearing my heart on a noose
Far away, far away
Waste away tonight
Tonight, my heart's on the loose

Talk myself out of feeling
Talk my way out of control
Talk myself out of falling in love
Falling in love with you, say!

Oh, love, oh, love
Won't you rain on me tonight?
Oh, ride, free ride
Won't you take me close to you?

Far away, far away
Waste away tonight
I'm wearing my heart on a noose
Far away, far away
Waste away tonight
Tonight, my heart's on the loose

Far away, far away
Waste away tonight
I'm wearing my heart on a noose
Far away, far away
Waste away tonight
Tonight, my heart's on the loose
Tonight, my heart's on the loose
Tonight, my heart's on the loose

Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: ¡Uno!
Rilis: 2012
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Mike Dirnt / Tre Cool

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Green Day merupakan grup band yang beraliran Punk Rock dan Alternatif/Indie, telah merilis beberapa album hingga diantaranya masuk nominasi dan mendapat mendapat pernghargaan.

Band yang beranggotakan Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, dan Tré Cool, telah menjual lebih dari 75 juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, hingga menjadikannya salah satu band terlaris di dunia.

Green Day salah satu band yang mempopulerkan minat arus aliran musik punk rock di Amerika Serikat.

Pada 24 September 2012, melalui Reprise Records Green Day merilis album kesembilannya. Album tersebut dinamakan “¡Uno!”.

Dalam album ¡Uno! terdapat 12 single salah satunya berjudul “Oh Love”. Sejak perilisan video klipnya pada YouTube Green Day telah ditonton 45 juta tontonan dan mendapat 292 ribu likes. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

