Lirik Lagu Switch The Light - Quavo feat Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 Desember 2022, 03:41 WIB
Lirik lagu Switch The Light - Quavo feat Drake.
Lirik lagu Switch The Light - Quavo feat Drake. /YouTube/Ricco's Manifest Station

Switch The Light - Quavo feat Drake

Tsunami warning
You the one that's tryna keep your business low-key, huh? (huh?)
You the one that's having your main nigga
Can't get no sleep, huh?
(Sleep, hey)
You the one who walk around on fleek, huh? (Fleek)
You the one that started from the bottom
But you've reached your peak, huh?
(Peak, peak)
You taught her how to swallow with no teeth, huh?
Make them dollars out the street, huh? (Cash)
Baddest bitch you ever seen, huh? (Bad)
You the one who split the guap with your team, huh? (Split it)
You the one who drink a lotta codeine, huh? (Drank)
Aye, aye I like this shit
This shit take me back to the '99, 2000
Aye, aye, I got shorties out tryna find me, that look
Slipping through the cracks
'Cause I'm slimy, I slipped
Chain wetter than a river you could cry me
Quick to Timberlake-love bitch, now she despise me, I swear
I just let the money energize me
Nigga, you was in your 20s in the '90s, yeah
I just order Phantoms off the website
They ask how I want the shit, I say, "Surprise me"
Aye, yeah, look
She wanna hang when the album drop, that's timely
Aye, got a present for my oppers, Word to Smiley
I know her man, gotta move her from beside me I swear
She got ice in all her veins (All the ice)
She gon' change worrying about the wrong things (Wrong thing)
If the paparazzi catch her, she'll be famous (Flash)
Got to move low-key with the gangsters
Do what you do girl, flex with your gang (Flex)
Let's call the boys up (BM)
Lambos gon' swing (Skrrt)
Who that making noise? (Who?)
Gang-Gang (Who?)
Got a new crib, with a shooting range
Get a professional aim (pow)
You was up, now you fell off (Hey)
Then you pull up, all cap better knock it off (Cap)
I might get caught with my side bitch (Gang)
'Cause I put my main bitch in the cockpit
Bad bitches and they lit (Woo)
I just told 'em: Flip the switch (Flip it)
Gang 'round, with the shits (Switch it)
I just told 'em: Flip the switch (Hey)
(Flip it, flip it, flip it, flip it)
Switch it
(Flip it, flip it, flip it, flip it)
Flip that ho switch
(Flip it!)
You the one that's tryna keep your business low-key. huh? (Huh?)
You the one that's having your main nigga
Can't get no sleep, huh?
(Sleep, hey)
You the one who walk around on fleek, huh? (Fleek)
You the on that started from the bottom
But you reached your peak, huh? (Peak, peak)
You taught her how to swallow with no teeth, huh?
Make them dollars out the street, huh? (Cash)
Baddest bitch you ever seen, huh? (Bad)
You the one who split the guap with your team, huh? (Split it)
You the one who drink a lotta codeine, huh? (Drank)

Credit

Album: Quavo Huncho
Dirilis: 2018
Artis: Quavo, Drake
Penulis lagu: Aubrey Drake Graham, Terius Gray, Tim Gomringer, Kevin Gomringer, Mannie Fresh, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Wesley Tyler Glass, dan Keyshawn Gilmore

Fakta di Baliknya

Switch The Light merupakan lagu milik Quavo yang berkolaborasi dengan Drake.

Pemilik nama lengkap Quavious Keyate Marshall ini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika Serikat.

Quavo dikenal sebagai salah satu pendiri dan mantan vokalis trio hip hop Migos.

Selain itu, Quavo adalah paman dari sesama anggota Migos, Takeoff dan sepupu, Offset. Quavo juga pemilik sebagian dari FCF Glacier Boyz.***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

