Lirik Lagu Nothing Changed - Quavo & Takeoff dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 5 Desember 2022, 03:21 WIB

Nothing Changed - Quavo & Takeoff

Durel made the beat, I'ma rock with it (yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Oh, oh, ooh
Don't nothin' change but the chains (woah)
We on ya head like a bang (bang)
All double R's, no Range (Range)
Big stain came with a name (stain)
Got all eyes on my gang (gang)
Hundred-thousand, kiss the ring (ring)
Foreign exchange the chain (foreign)
Foreign exchange the chain (foreign, foreign)
Run it up, that's it (run it up)
M&M's, whole tick (whole tick)
Don't mind if I do it, I get it, I love my brothers, I split it (split it)
Lil' nigga, mind ya business, 'cause I got some guns, they hidden (hidden)
Trap out the bando, just choppin' the chickens, and now I'm on top of the city (city)
Designer mismatching, yeah
The money do backflips, yeah
I flipped the mattress (flipped it)
I pop off my glasses, yeah
I upped the status, now she lookin' like a actress, yeah (woo)
It's a big ol' bag now we gon' fuck up Magic (yeah)
And we got a hunnid round mag (shoot) to clear out the madness (rahh)
I'm the Huncho to my people and I cannot go out the saddest (no)
Don't need no money counter, 'cause I think my fingers count the fastest (cash)
No, I'm not Bruce Wayne, but I keep the fire like a dragon (fire)
Stackin' up loose change and I turned the shit into a mansion (mansion)
Boarding a new plane, one phone call when we landing (landing)
Know the crew came from the Nawfside of the planet (Nawfside)
She see the new chain, she gon' jump right out of her panties (jump out, out of her panties)
Before the trap turned golden, I was stacking in the pantry (stacking the pantry)
Ain't in Hollywood but the name, I gotta tell 'em that
Don't nothin' change but the chains (woah)
We on ya head like a bang (bang)
All double R's, no Range (Range)
Big stain came with a name (stain)
Got all eyes on my gang (gang)
Hundred thousand, kiss the ring (ring)
Foreign exchange the chain (foreign)
Foreign exchange the chain (foreign, foreign)
Foreign exchange the chain (chain)
Fame came with the change (fame)
You get a stripe for a stain (stripe)
You 'bout to crash out your lane (skrrt)
The umbrella out of the Rolls Royce Cullinan know it came with the rain (Cullinan)
No letterman, I been a veteran, nigga do anything for a name (anything)
When you start getting a little change
Watch how your partners and everything change (change)
And when you step foot in that field
Make sure you're strapped and make sure you got aim (grrah)
My niggas, they shooting to live, I seen some niggas, they shooting for fame (nah)
They don't know that this shit real, that's how you end up getting blown out your brains (brrt)
The money, the car, the chains and fame, I give up e'rything (why?)
To see my grandma, just to see my kinpica
The drugs can't heal all the pain (no cap)
I get you knocked off of Earth, you play with my body, you play with my name (play with it)
I wet him up like he surf, it be looking strange, I pop at his brain (don't play with me)
I'm rocking a watch with no diamonds in it, it cost me a ticket, it's plain
I put baguettes in the Patek, what time is it?
And it cost me a Rolls, insane (Rolls)
I don't post pics with sticks and shit, that's how them boys get framed (fool)
I been the same since a jit, lil' bitch, when they see me they say
Don't nothin' change but the chains (Takeoff, woah)
We on ya head like a bang (bang)
All double R's, no Range (Range)
Big stain came with a name (stain)
Got all eyes on my gang (gang)
Hundred thousand, kiss the ring (ring)
Foreign exchange the chain (foreign)
Foreign exchange the chain (foreign, foreign)
Durel made the beat, I'ma rock with it

Credit

Artis: Quavo, Takeoff
Album: Only Built for Infinity Links
Dirilis: 2022

Fakta di Baliknya

Nothing Changed merupakan lagu milik Quavo yang berkolaborasi dengan Takeoff.

Pemilik nama lengkap Quavious Keyate Marshall ini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika Serikat.

Quavo dikenal sebagai salah satu pendiri dan mantan vokalis trio hip hop Migos.

Selain itu, Quavo adalah paman dari sesama anggota Migos, Takeoff dan sepupu, Offset. Quavo juga pemilik sebagian dari FCF Glacier Boyz.***

