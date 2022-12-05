Lirik Lagu Hotel Lobby - Quavo feat Takeoff dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Desember 2022
Quavo & Takeoff.
Quavo & Takeoff. /YouTube/QuavoVEVO

Hotel Lobby - Quavo & Takeoff

Let's get it
Hop off a sixteen passenger
This a G5, no, this not a Challenger (big one)
I keep some members with me, and the freaks get coach seats
They some cannibals (eaters)
They like to get geeked
Drink a whole bottle, wake up and repeat (damn)
She took a little shh, mixed it with the (chill out)
Now she say she seein' 3D (wow)
I go in the jungle and ain't got a coat
I bet I come out with a mink (I bet I)
Do this shit for the fam
'Cause this shit bigger than me (big)
Color stones in my infinity link
And in the factory, masterpiece (factory)
I call him twin 'cause that be my brother
We got the same Rollie, he matchin' me
(Nah, for real)
Water on me like the sauna (wet)
Some karats, some pointers (woo)
All these commas, I won't fumble (fumble)
Migo gunners out the jungle (Migo)
Buy it all, fuck a fronter (fuck nigga)
Cake on, me no funnel (woo, cash)
Drop top feelin' like Stunna (ha, drop top)
Catch these plays, no runner (we gone)
Chrome Heart wallet, smoke my pilot
Take three vibes to the tropics (tropics)
Nigga wasn't shit (shit)
I was outside just servin' narcotics (narcotics, woo)
Pass me that stick
Nigga make one wrong move, just pop him (pop him, brrt)
Lanvin on bro with the ho flooded out in the hotel lobby (flooded, it's crowded)
Diamonds be dancin' like Bobby (they dancin')
Don't touch it, this Glocky be cocky (don't touch it)
Shroom, and G6 departed (we geekin')
Bitches gon' trend, I'm the topic (keep trendin')
The way I pull up, I'ma pop it
And none of these niggas gon' stop me (pull up, gone)
Put that shit on, get a cup for the drip
I'm a motherfuckin' faucet
Keep low, keep stackin', your bank'll get bigger (go)
Never will I throw some shade on no nigga (on Take')
Lil' nigga, don't play with these niggas (no)
I see the big picture, we up on these niggas (uh)
The Huncho, the one, you gon' call on me, nigga ('Cho)
I got your back, you can fall on me, nigga (fall)
When I get up, we gon' ball on these niggas (ball)
Fuckin' shit up 'cause we beat out the system (fuck the system)
Water on me like the sauna (wet)
Some karats, some pointers (woo)
All these commas, I won't fumble (fumble)
Migo gunners out the jungle (Migo)
Buy it all, fuck a fronter (fuck nigga)
Cake on me, no funnel (woo, cash)
Drop top feelin' like Stunna (ha, drop top)
Catch these plays, no runner (we gone)
Chrome Heart wallet, smoke my pilot
Take three vibes to the tropics (go)
Nigga wasn't shit (shit)
I was outside just servin' narcotics (narcotics, woo)
Pass me that stick
Nigga make one wrong move, just pop him (pop him, brrt)
Lanvin on bro with the ho flooded out in the hotel lobby (flooded)

Credit

Artis: Quavo, Takeoff
Dirilis: 2022
Album: Only Built for Infinity Links
Penulis lagu: Fabio Aguilar, Keanu Dean Torres, Kirsnick Khari Ball, Quavious Keyate Marshall, dan Shane Lee Lindstrom

Fakta di Baliknya

Hotel Lobby merupakan lagu milik Quavo yang berkolaborasi dengan Takeoff.

Pemilik nama lengkap Quavious Keyate Marshall ini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika Serikat.

Quavo dikenal sebagai salah satu pendiri dan mantan vokalis trio hip hop Migos.

Selain itu, Quavo adalah paman dari sesama anggota Migos, Takeoff dan sepupu, Offset. Quavo juga pemilik sebagian dari FCF Glacier Boyz.***

x