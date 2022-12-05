Lirik Lagu Intruded - Justine Skye feat Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

Intruded - Justine Skye feat Timbaland

Last night

You were here

And what we did

It was something special boy

I know that you

Could feel it too

Can you let me know?

It's a no brainer

Stop making it hard for me

Loving you comes so damn naturally

And I don't wanna regret, taking you back

Seems like we can't resist every time we cross paths

You can't escape my love so true, yeah

Like I invaded your heart, intruded

You could walk away but you know that's foolish

'Cause it's like that

Yeah it's like that

Got him coming right back for all this loving

You can't walk away 'cause it's so damn good

I don't care what they say

All my love belongs to you

Yeah, you

Pushing me out of my element

Can't let it go 'cause it's Heaven-sent

And what if I never get this feeling again

So I'm going out my way (going out my)

Tryna make you say that (tryna make you say that)

You're making it hard for me

'Cause loving you comes so damn naturally

And I don't wanna regret

Taking you back

Seems like we can't resist every time we cross paths

You can't escape my love so true, yeah

Like I invaded your heart, intruded

You could walk away but you know that's foolish

'Cause it's like that

Yeah it's like that

Got him coming right back for all this loving

You can't walk away 'cause it's so damn good (oh yeah, good, yeah)

I don't care what they say

All my love belongs to you

Yeah, you (you)

It's enough now babe

You're the only man I chase

When you're out there searching

For someone who gets your way

They will never take my place

I can see it in your face

So just let me be yours

Ohh

Artis: Justine Skye, Timbaland

Album: Space and Time

Dirilis: 2021

Intruded merupakan lagu milik Justine Skye yang berkolaborasi dengan Timbaland.

Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.

Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.

Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.

Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.

Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***