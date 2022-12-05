Lirik Lagu Intruded - Justine Skye feat Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 Desember 2022, 03:58 WIB
Penyanyi Justine Skye.
Penyanyi Justine Skye. /YouTube/JustineSkyeVEVO

Intruded - Justine Skye feat Timbaland

Last night
You were here
And what we did
It was something special boy
I know that you
Could feel it too
Can you let me know?
It's a no brainer
Stop making it hard for me
Loving you comes so damn naturally
And I don't wanna regret, taking you back
Seems like we can't resist every time we cross paths
You can't escape my love so true, yeah
Like I invaded your heart, intruded
You could walk away but you know that's foolish
'Cause it's like that
Yeah it's like that
Got him coming right back for all this loving
You can't walk away 'cause it's so damn good
I don't care what they say
All my love belongs to you
Yeah, you
Pushing me out of my element
Can't let it go 'cause it's Heaven-sent
And what if I never get this feeling again
So I'm going out my way (going out my)
Tryna make you say that (tryna make you say that)
You're making it hard for me
'Cause loving you comes so damn naturally
And I don't wanna regret
Taking you back
Seems like we can't resist every time we cross paths
You can't escape my love so true, yeah
Like I invaded your heart, intruded
You could walk away but you know that's foolish
'Cause it's like that
Yeah it's like that
Got him coming right back for all this loving
You can't walk away 'cause it's so damn good (oh yeah, good, yeah)
I don't care what they say
All my love belongs to you
Yeah, you (you)
It's enough now babe
You're the only man I chase
When you're out there searching
For someone who gets your way
They will never take my place
I can see it in your face
So just let me be yours
Ohh

Artis: Justine Skye, Timbaland
Album: Space and Time
Dirilis: 2021

Intruded merupakan lagu milik Justine Skye yang berkolaborasi dengan Timbaland.

Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.

Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.

Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.

Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.

Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Desember 2022, 13:30 WIB
Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

3 Desember 2022, 09:17 WIB
Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB
Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

2 Desember 2022, 19:58 WIB
Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

2 Desember 2022, 19:06 WIB
Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

2 Desember 2022, 15:31 WIB
Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

2 Desember 2022, 15:10 WIB
Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

2 Desember 2022, 07:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

1 Desember 2022, 15:17 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Garut Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 6,4 Hari Ini, Getaran Terasa Sampai ke Bandung, Cianjur, Bogor hingga Banten
2

Gempa Garut Bikin Cemas Soal Sesar Lembang, BMKG Beberkan Hasil Pantauan 24 Jam
3

Gempa Terkini, Guncangan Berkekuatan Magnitudo 6,4 Hantam Kabupaten Garut
4

Prediksi Skor Prancis vs Polandia di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Gempa Terkini Magnitudo 6,4 Berpusat di Kabupaten Garut, Terasa hingga Yogyakarta dan Kebumen
7

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
8

Head to Head Kualitas Statistik Pemain Argentina vs Australia: Penyerang, Gelandang, dan Bek
9

Prediksi Skor Argentina vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
10

Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Australia, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Senin 5 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Senin 5 Desember 2022

5 Desember 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

Update Terbaru Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Ada Jam dan Titik Lokasi

Update Terbaru Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Ada Jam dan Titik Lokasi

5 Desember 2022, 04:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Senin, 5 Desember 2022 Ada Live Italian Womens Volleyball, FIFA World Cup 2022

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Senin, 5 Desember 2022 Ada Live Italian Womens Volleyball, FIFA World Cup 2022

5 Desember 2022, 03:47 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Biodata dan Profil Alireza Faghani, Wasit Indonesia di Piala Dunia 2022? Ini Sosok dan FAKTA Lengkapnya

Biodata dan Profil Alireza Faghani, Wasit Indonesia di Piala Dunia 2022? Ini Sosok dan FAKTA Lengkapnya

5 Desember 2022, 03:38 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 7 Mei 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 7 Mei 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

5 Desember 2022, 03:30 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

YALLA SHOOT LIVE Piala Dunia 2022, Saat Ini Sedang Berlangsung Inggris vs Senegal! Cek Link Streaming INI!

YALLA SHOOT LIVE Piala Dunia 2022, Saat Ini Sedang Berlangsung Inggris vs Senegal! Cek Link Streaming INI!

5 Desember 2022, 03:29 WIB

Media Pakuan

Dulu Calon Menantu Presiden, Begini Nasib Nadya Arifta Pasca Menjadi Mantan Kekasih Kaesang Pangarep

Dulu Calon Menantu Presiden, Begini Nasib Nadya Arifta Pasca Menjadi Mantan Kekasih Kaesang Pangarep

5 Desember 2022, 03:23 WIB

Utara Times

Head to Head Jepang vs Kroasia Piala Dunia 2022: Prediksi Skor hingga Susunan Pemain di Babak 16 Besar

Head to Head Jepang vs Kroasia Piala Dunia 2022: Prediksi Skor hingga Susunan Pemain di Babak 16 Besar

5 Desember 2022, 03:15 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Wasit Indonesia di Piala Dunia 2022, Warga Negara Indonesia Atau? Cek Profil Lengkap Alireza Faghani Yuk...

Wasit Indonesia di Piala Dunia 2022, Warga Negara Indonesia Atau? Cek Profil Lengkap Alireza Faghani Yuk...

5 Desember 2022, 03:14 WIB

Portal Kudus

20 Soal PAS Bahasa Jawa Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Jawa Kelas 6 Tahun 2022

20 Soal PAS Bahasa Jawa Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Jawa Kelas 6 Tahun 2022

5 Desember 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

5 Desember 2022, 03:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 2022

Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 2022

5 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB

Utara Times

Bacaan Doa Qunut Subuh Sendiri, Teks Arab, Latin Lengkap dengan Artinya

Bacaan Doa Qunut Subuh Sendiri, Teks Arab, Latin Lengkap dengan Artinya

5 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

5 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 4 Kriteria Orang Paling Beruntung di Muka Bumi Ungkap Gus Baha

Inilah 4 Kriteria Orang Paling Beruntung di Muka Bumi Ungkap Gus Baha

5 Desember 2022, 03:02 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 9 2022

40 Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 9 2022

5 Desember 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

17 Twibbon Hari HAM 2022 Terbaru, Poster untuk Peringati Hak Asasi Manusia Sedunia!

17 Twibbon Hari HAM 2022 Terbaru, Poster untuk Peringati Hak Asasi Manusia Sedunia!

5 Desember 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 5 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

5 Desember 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Sulut

Amalan Pelancar Rezeki, Bacaan Dzikir Asmaul Husna Ijazah dari Mbah Moen

Amalan Pelancar Rezeki, Bacaan Dzikir Asmaul Husna Ijazah dari Mbah Moen

5 Desember 2022, 02:59 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 5 Weton ini Akan Kaya Di Umur 40 Tahun, Menurut Primbon Jawa

Inilah 5 Weton ini Akan Kaya Di Umur 40 Tahun, Menurut Primbon Jawa

5 Desember 2022, 02:56 WIB

Utara Times

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Bulan Desember 2022: Sedikit Masalah yang Akan Membuat Anda Menjadi Lebih Bijak

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Bulan Desember 2022: Sedikit Masalah yang Akan Membuat Anda Menjadi Lebih Bijak

5 Desember 2022, 02:53 WIB

Portal Sulut

4 Weton Penguasa Bulan Desember, Rezeki Datang Mendadak, Pasti Kaya Raya Menurut Primbon Jawa

4 Weton Penguasa Bulan Desember, Rezeki Datang Mendadak, Pasti Kaya Raya Menurut Primbon Jawa

5 Desember 2022, 02:52 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 2022

Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 2022

5 Desember 2022, 02:52 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Info Loker Terbaru PT Infomedia Nusantara (Telkom Group) Desember 2022: Cek Untuk Mengetahui Kualifikasinya!

Info Loker Terbaru PT Infomedia Nusantara (Telkom Group) Desember 2022: Cek Untuk Mengetahui Kualifikasinya!

5 Desember 2022, 02:49 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ketiban HOKI! 5 Shio ini Mendadak Kaya di Tahun Kinci Air 2023, Uang Datang Tanpa Henti Menurut Astrologi Chin

Ketiban HOKI! 5 Shio ini Mendadak Kaya di Tahun Kinci Air 2023, Uang Datang Tanpa Henti Menurut Astrologi Chin

5 Desember 2022, 02:46 WIB
x