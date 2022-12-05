Lirik Lagu Intruded - Justine Skye feat Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

Intruded - Justine Skye feat Timbaland
Last night
You were here
And what we did
It was something special boy
I know that you
Could feel it too
Can you let me know?
It's a no brainer
Stop making it hard for me
Loving you comes so damn naturally
And I don't wanna regret, taking you back
Seems like we can't resist every time we cross paths
You can't escape my love so true, yeah
Like I invaded your heart, intruded
You could walk away but you know that's foolish
'Cause it's like that
Yeah it's like that
Got him coming right back for all this loving
You can't walk away 'cause it's so damn good
I don't care what they say
All my love belongs to you
Yeah, you
Pushing me out of my element
Can't let it go 'cause it's Heaven-sent
And what if I never get this feeling again
So I'm going out my way (going out my)
Tryna make you say that (tryna make you say that)
You're making it hard for me
'Cause loving you comes so damn naturally
And I don't wanna regret
Taking you back
Seems like we can't resist every time we cross paths
You can't escape my love so true, yeah
Like I invaded your heart, intruded
You could walk away but you know that's foolish
'Cause it's like that
Yeah it's like that
Got him coming right back for all this loving
You can't walk away 'cause it's so damn good (oh yeah, good, yeah)
I don't care what they say
All my love belongs to you
Yeah, you (you)
It's enough now babe
You're the only man I chase
When you're out there searching
For someone who gets your way
They will never take my place
I can see it in your face
So just let me be yours
Ohh
Artis: Justine Skye, Timbaland
Album: Space and Time
Dirilis: 2021
Intruded merupakan lagu milik Justine Skye yang berkolaborasi dengan Timbaland.
Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.
Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.
Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.
Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.
Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***
