Lirik Lagu U Don't Know - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

U Don't Know - Justine Skye

Boo what you tryna prove?

Can we just talk about it?

Got nothin' left to lose

But you still walk around it

And I'm the one who chooses

To still wonder 'bout you

I think I know the truth

But sometimes I doubt it

And I'm afraid it'll hurt when I finally fall down

Cause the weight of my world's in the palm of your hands now

But you don't know it

You don't know it

You don't know it

You don't even know it

I try to keep my cool, but it's too hard to tell if

You play me for a fool or your heart finally felt it

And you're the one who's losin', you're too fuckin' selfish

I didn't wanna do this, but I just can't help it

And I'm afraid it'll hurt when I finally fall down

Cause the weight of my world's in the palm of your hands now

But you don't know it

You don't know it

You don't know it

You don't know it

You don't even know it

If you wanna leave, my girl, you better leave

I really got a lot to offer, please

She said she stay, abeg dont bother, please

I got your message, baby, don't repeat

I know your body murder but baby chill

You ain't that special baby don't believe

Cause what we have is never meant to be

No disrespect, but you set the tone

And I'm afraid it'll hurt when I finally fall down

Sing for me, gyal

Cause the weight of my world's in the palm of your hands now

But you don't know it

Me no know, me no know

My gyal, you like to know

You don't know it

Me no know, me no know

My gyal, you need to know

You don't know it

You don't even know it

Me no know, me no know

My gyal, you need to know

International flexin'

You don't know it

You don't know it

Artis: Justine Skye

Album: Ultraviolet

Dirilis: 2017

U Don't Know merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Justine Skye, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.

Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.

Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.

Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.

Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***