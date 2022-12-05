Lirik Lagu U Don't Know - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

U Don't Know - Justine Skye
Boo what you tryna prove?
Can we just talk about it?
Got nothin' left to lose
But you still walk around it
And I'm the one who chooses
To still wonder 'bout you
I think I know the truth
But sometimes I doubt it
And I'm afraid it'll hurt when I finally fall down
Cause the weight of my world's in the palm of your hands now
But you don't know it
You don't know it
You don't know it
You don't even know it
I try to keep my cool, but it's too hard to tell if
You play me for a fool or your heart finally felt it
And you're the one who's losin', you're too fuckin' selfish
I didn't wanna do this, but I just can't help it
And I'm afraid it'll hurt when I finally fall down
Cause the weight of my world's in the palm of your hands now
But you don't know it
You don't know it
You don't know it
You don't know it
You don't even know it
If you wanna leave, my girl, you better leave
I really got a lot to offer, please
She said she stay, abeg dont bother, please
I got your message, baby, don't repeat
I know your body murder but baby chill
You ain't that special baby don't believe
Cause what we have is never meant to be
No disrespect, but you set the tone
And I'm afraid it'll hurt when I finally fall down
Sing for me, gyal
Cause the weight of my world's in the palm of your hands now
But you don't know it
Me no know, me no know
My gyal, you like to know
You don't know it
Me no know, me no know
My gyal, you need to know
You don't know it
You don't even know it
Me no know, me no know
My gyal, you need to know
International flexin'
You don't know it
You don't know it
Artis: Justine Skye
Album: Ultraviolet
Dirilis: 2017
U Don't Know merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Justine Skye, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.
Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.
Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.
Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.
Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.
Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***
