Lirik Lagu Back For More - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Back For More - Justine Skye
You should be right here in this drop top
Or in the sand, on the beach, let our lips lock
Sex me with a view over Mai Tais
No wifi you get to my hotspot
Can I be honest?
Yeah, we both want it, yeah
You're losing focus
I hope you notice
You don't miss a good thing until it's gone
You don't take me serious until I'm done
You don't miss a good thing until it's gone
And you don't take me serious until I'm done
You'll be back for more, yeah, yeah
You won't regret it, (oh yeah!) oh no
You'll be back for more
You won't regret it, (oh yeah!) oh no
No, babe
Pull up, right now
Ain't no need for us to play around
The argues, played out
Broken record, let it fade out
Got me all up in my feelings
You out partyin', I'm chilling
Ah yeah, yeah, yeah
You don't miss a good thing until it's gone
You don't take me serious until I'm done
You don't miss a good thing until it's gone
And you don't take me serious until I'm done
You'll be back for more, yeah, yeah
You won't regret it, no no (won't regret it)
You'll be back for more
You won't regret it (oh yeah!)
No, no
I'll call it payback
If you do (I do)
But we both know what you want on the low (on the low)
His love was faded from your mind
So when I hit you up you come in no time (no whoa)
At my doorstep, you arrive (arrive)
Trench coat on, wearing nothing inside (nothing inside)
You came late, yeah, but you're right on time (right on time)
All I know (all I know)
All I know (all I know)
You'll be back for more, yeah, yeah
You won't be regret it, (oh yeah!) no, no
You'll be back for more
You won't regret it (oh yeah!)
(You won't regret it)
No, no, no
Nah, babe
Artis: Justine Skye
Album: Ultraviolet
Dirilis: 2017
Back For More merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Justine Skye, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.
Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.
Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.
Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.
Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.
Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***
