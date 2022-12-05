Lirik Lagu Back For More - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Back For More - Justine Skye

You should be right here in this drop top

Or in the sand, on the beach, let our lips lock

Sex me with a view over Mai Tais

No wifi you get to my hotspot

Can I be honest?

Yeah, we both want it, yeah

You're losing focus

I hope you notice

You don't miss a good thing until it's gone

You don't take me serious until I'm done

You don't miss a good thing until it's gone

And you don't take me serious until I'm done

You'll be back for more, yeah, yeah

You won't regret it, (oh yeah!) oh no

You'll be back for more

You won't regret it, (oh yeah!) oh no

No, babe

Pull up, right now

Ain't no need for us to play around

The argues, played out

Broken record, let it fade out

Got me all up in my feelings

You out partyin', I'm chilling

Ah yeah, yeah, yeah

You don't miss a good thing until it's gone

You don't take me serious until I'm done

You don't miss a good thing until it's gone

And you don't take me serious until I'm done

You'll be back for more, yeah, yeah

You won't regret it, no no (won't regret it)

You'll be back for more

You won't regret it (oh yeah!)

No, no

I'll call it payback

If you do (I do)

But we both know what you want on the low (on the low)

His love was faded from your mind

So when I hit you up you come in no time (no whoa)

At my doorstep, you arrive (arrive)

Trench coat on, wearing nothing inside (nothing inside)

You came late, yeah, but you're right on time (right on time)

All I know (all I know)

All I know (all I know)

You'll be back for more, yeah, yeah

You won't be regret it, (oh yeah!) no, no

You'll be back for more

You won't regret it (oh yeah!)

(You won't regret it)

No, no, no

Nah, babe

Artis: Justine Skye

Album: Ultraviolet

Dirilis: 2017

Back For More merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Justine Skye, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.

Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.

Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.

Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.

Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***