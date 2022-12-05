Lirik Lagu Know Myself - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Know Myself - Justine Skye
I'm stuck in my ways and it's all because of women
Tried to steal my own mind away for meditation
We been through it all, girl, but still we livin'
You tried to steal my own heart away, I know you feel me
Drop for me, mama
Drop it like it's hot for me, mama
Watch just how you talk to me, mama
Keep that lovin' on lock for me, mama yeah
Fuckin' with the kid, he a monster
I'ma get your number never call ya
And I know them other bitches gonna' try ya
With me, mama, yeah
Say you know me better than I know myself
Say you know me but I didn't know myself
Say you know me better than I know myself
I took my time away to let you know it
For you, I did all these things, so I don't need to show it
I try, I try everything
But you claim you wasn't ready
So tell me who you kiddin'?
You out with all these women, oh
Not tryna hold ya, I drop it like it's hot for ya boy
Even though you're not with me, boy
Put it on the rocks for ya, boy
Put you on a night and
Bye-bye, baby, you lost it
Switch sides my home is cold and crazy
And I got nothing left to say
And how you know me, better than I know my
Better than I know myself, better than I know my
And how you know me, better than I know my
Better than I know myself, better than I know my
Know my, know my
How you know me, better than I know myself
How you know me, better than I know myself
How you know me, better than I know myself (Yeah)
How you know me, better than I know myself (Yeah, oh)
Better than I know myself
Artis: Justine Skye
Album: Ultraviolet
Dirilis: 2017
Know Myself merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Justine Skye, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.
Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.
Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.
Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.
Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.
Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***
