Lirik Lagu Know Myself - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Know Myself - Justine Skye

I'm stuck in my ways and it's all because of women

Tried to steal my own mind away for meditation

We been through it all, girl, but still we livin'

You tried to steal my own heart away, I know you feel me

Drop for me, mama

Drop it like it's hot for me, mama

Watch just how you talk to me, mama

Keep that lovin' on lock for me, mama yeah

Fuckin' with the kid, he a monster

I'ma get your number never call ya

And I know them other bitches gonna' try ya

With me, mama, yeah

Say you know me better than I know myself

Say you know me but I didn't know myself

Say you know me better than I know myself

I took my time away to let you know it

For you, I did all these things, so I don't need to show it

I try, I try everything

But you claim you wasn't ready

So tell me who you kiddin'?

You out with all these women, oh

Not tryna hold ya, I drop it like it's hot for ya boy

Even though you're not with me, boy

Put it on the rocks for ya, boy

Put you on a night and

Bye-bye, baby, you lost it

Switch sides my home is cold and crazy

And I got nothing left to say

And how you know me, better than I know my

Better than I know myself, better than I know my

And how you know me, better than I know my

Better than I know myself, better than I know my

Know my, know my

How you know me, better than I know myself

How you know me, better than I know myself

How you know me, better than I know myself (Yeah)

How you know me, better than I know myself (Yeah, oh)

Better than I know myself

Artis: Justine Skye

Album: Ultraviolet

Dirilis: 2017

Know Myself merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Justine Skye, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.

Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.

Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.

Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.

Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***