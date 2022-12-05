Lirik Lagu In My Bag - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

In My Bag - Justine Skye
When I'm in my bag
My phone stay in my bag
I'ma have to call you back
When I'm done throwing it back, back
I work so hard, so I can throw this cash
And I'ma make it all right back
This got me up in my bag, yeah
Pulling up new G Wagon
Look at us, ooh we bragging
Look at me kill this fashion
And I ain't gon' let up
Know these bitches mad at me soon as they get up
Know your man looking at my page when he get up
Know the cash, hit the bank when the phone lit up
All action, no gas
Big talk, big facts
I got the plug, got him fast
I know I ain't picking up on your calls or your FaceTime
When I feel like that
When the night's long, and the sun way back, yeah
There's no limit to me, yeah
When I'm in my bag
My phone stay in my bag
I'ma have to call you back
When I'm done throwing it back, back
I work so hard, so I can throw this cash
And I'ma make it all right back
But tonight I'm in the mood to
Pop that pussy, I'ma shake that ass
Have a good time, I'ma throw this cash
Pop that, I'ma shake that ass
And I'ma make it right back, yuh
If you're mad let me know
I'll be running it up in SoHo
Doing all this shit dolo
Showing them how it go, go
If you was authentic
Would have said it with your chest if you meant it
And your nigga left, but you still won't admit it
Now I'm like mm-hmm, boy he can get it
All action, no gas
Big talk, big facts
I got the juice outta New York
And I'm lit up in your city
Bitch, you should do more
When I feel like that
When the night's young, and the sun way back, yeah
There's no limit to me
Yeah
When I'm in my bag
My phone stay in my bag
I'ma have to call you back
When I'm done throwing it back, back
I work so hard, so I can throw this cash
And I'ma make it all right back
But tonight I'm in the mood to
Pop that pussy, I'ma shake that ass
Have a good time, I'ma throw this cash
Pop that, I'ma shake that ass
And I'ma make it right back, yuh
When I'm in my bag
Make it right back
When I'm in my bag
My phone stay in my bag
I'ma have to call you back
When I'm done throwing it back, back
I work so hard, so I can throw this cash
And I'ma make it all right back
But tonight I'm in the mood to
Pop that pussy, I'ma shake that ass
Have a good time, I'ma throw this cash
Pop that, I'ma shake that ass
And I'ma make it right back, yeah
Pop that pussy, I'ma shake that ass
Have a good time, I'ma throw this cash
Pop that, I'ma shake that ass
And I'ma make it right back, yeah
Ayy, hahaha
Yeah! (Yes!)
Bitch!
Artis: Justine Skye
Album: Space and Time
Dirilis: 2021
In My Bag merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Justine Skye, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.
Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.
Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.
Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.
Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.
Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***
