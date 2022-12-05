Lirik Lagu In My Bag - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

In My Bag - Justine Skye

When I'm in my bag

My phone stay in my bag

I'ma have to call you back

When I'm done throwing it back, back

I work so hard, so I can throw this cash

And I'ma make it all right back

This got me up in my bag, yeah

Pulling up new G Wagon

Look at us, ooh we bragging

Look at me kill this fashion

And I ain't gon' let up

Know these bitches mad at me soon as they get up

Know your man looking at my page when he get up

Know the cash, hit the bank when the phone lit up

All action, no gas

Big talk, big facts

I got the plug, got him fast

I know I ain't picking up on your calls or your FaceTime

When I feel like that

When the night's long, and the sun way back, yeah

There's no limit to me, yeah

When I'm in my bag

My phone stay in my bag

I'ma have to call you back

When I'm done throwing it back, back

I work so hard, so I can throw this cash

And I'ma make it all right back

But tonight I'm in the mood to

Pop that pussy, I'ma shake that ass

Have a good time, I'ma throw this cash

Pop that, I'ma shake that ass

And I'ma make it right back, yuh

If you're mad let me know

I'll be running it up in SoHo

Doing all this shit dolo

Showing them how it go, go

If you was authentic

Would have said it with your chest if you meant it

And your nigga left, but you still won't admit it

Now I'm like mm-hmm, boy he can get it

All action, no gas

Big talk, big facts

I got the juice outta New York

And I'm lit up in your city

Bitch, you should do more

When I feel like that

When the night's young, and the sun way back, yeah

There's no limit to me

Yeah

When I'm in my bag

My phone stay in my bag

I'ma have to call you back

When I'm done throwing it back, back

I work so hard, so I can throw this cash

And I'ma make it all right back

But tonight I'm in the mood to

Pop that pussy, I'ma shake that ass

Have a good time, I'ma throw this cash

Pop that, I'ma shake that ass

And I'ma make it right back, yuh

When I'm in my bag

Make it right back

When I'm in my bag

My phone stay in my bag

I'ma have to call you back

When I'm done throwing it back, back

I work so hard, so I can throw this cash

And I'ma make it all right back

But tonight I'm in the mood to

Pop that pussy, I'ma shake that ass

Have a good time, I'ma throw this cash

Pop that, I'ma shake that ass

And I'ma make it right back, yeah

Pop that pussy, I'ma shake that ass

Have a good time, I'ma throw this cash

Pop that, I'ma shake that ass

And I'ma make it right back, yeah

Ayy, hahaha

Yeah! (Yes!)

Bitch!

Artis: Justine Skye

Album: Space and Time

Dirilis: 2021

In My Bag merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Justine Skye, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.

Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.

Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.

Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.

Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***