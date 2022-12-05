Lirik Lagu What A Lie - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

What A Lie - Justine Skye

User, what a user

A blessing, learning lessons

A season for entertaining leechers

My poison was your peaches

Could've save my time, should've taken my space

That's what needed my attention, not your fuckin' face

Wish I read between the lines, you were readin' me

Such an actor, what you were after was the industry

Couldn't believe I caught you that night

Saw the messages in plain sight

How you never thought to delete?

Like you wanted me to read them, now

And it blows my mind, happened overnight

What a lie, I fell for this time, ooh, ooh

User, what a loser

No one will ever know how much I put you on

All they'll ever know is how you sing a song, but

What kind of man makes you part of his marketing plan? Ugh, uh

Couldn't believe I caught you that night (ooh)

Saw the messages in plain sight

How you never thought to delete?

Like you wanted me to read them, now

And it blows my mind, happened overnight (yeah, babe)

What a lie, I fell for this time

And it blows my mind, happened overnight (yeah, babe)

What a lie I fell for this time

Money, moved on

My love you lost

You mad, so sad

Fuck you, I'm gone

I'll be away

This other day

Get out my way

Can't talk, go away

Look at my view with someone new

All that I do, it's without you

It's without you, it's without you

It's without you, it's without

It's without you, oh, oh

Without you, oh, oh

Oh, oh

And it blows my mind, happened overnight (yeah, babe)

What a lie I fell for this time

And it blows my mind, happened over night (night)

What a lie I fell for this time

Oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Artis: Justine Skye

Album: What A Lie

Dirilis: 2022

What A Lie merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Justine Skye, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.

Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.

Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.

Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.

Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***