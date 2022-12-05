Lirik Lagu What A Lie - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

What A Lie - Justine Skye
User, what a user
A blessing, learning lessons
A season for entertaining leechers
My poison was your peaches
Could've save my time, should've taken my space
That's what needed my attention, not your fuckin' face
Wish I read between the lines, you were readin' me
Such an actor, what you were after was the industry
Couldn't believe I caught you that night
Saw the messages in plain sight
How you never thought to delete?
Like you wanted me to read them, now
And it blows my mind, happened overnight
What a lie, I fell for this time, ooh, ooh
User, what a loser
No one will ever know how much I put you on
All they'll ever know is how you sing a song, but
What kind of man makes you part of his marketing plan? Ugh, uh
Couldn't believe I caught you that night (ooh)
Saw the messages in plain sight
How you never thought to delete?
Like you wanted me to read them, now
And it blows my mind, happened overnight (yeah, babe)
What a lie, I fell for this time
And it blows my mind, happened overnight (yeah, babe)
What a lie I fell for this time
Money, moved on
My love you lost
You mad, so sad
Fuck you, I'm gone
I'll be away
This other day
Get out my way
Can't talk, go away
Look at my view with someone new
All that I do, it's without you
It's without you, it's without you
It's without you, it's without
It's without you, oh, oh
Without you, oh, oh
Oh, oh
And it blows my mind, happened overnight (yeah, babe)
What a lie I fell for this time
And it blows my mind, happened over night (night)
What a lie I fell for this time
Oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Artis: Justine Skye
Album: What A Lie
Dirilis: 2022
What A Lie merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Justine Skye, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.
Dia lahir pada 24 Agustus 1995, dan merupakan anak dari Christopher Skyers dan Nova Perry. Justine adalah seorang penyanyi, dan aktris Amerika.
Kariernya dimulai pada 2012. Kala itu, dia kerap membuat kaver lagu. Salah satu yang paling terkenal, ada kaver lagu Headline milik Drake yang ditonton 2 juta orang di YouTube.
Kemudian dia mencoba peruntungan dengan merilis lagu Everyday Living pada 2013. Pada tahun yang sama, dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Atlantic Records.
Namun pada 2016, Justine memutuskan untuk hengkang dari label tersebut untuk kemudian bergabung dengan Roc Nation dan Republic Records.
Dia merilis album Ultraviolet pada 18 Januari 2018, dengan single di antaranya U Don't Know, Back for More, dan Don’t Think About It. (Sherly Enjelina)***
Artikel Pilihan