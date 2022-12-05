Lirik Lagu Caramel - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Caramel - 5 Seconds of Summer

Run to the east, gotta leave, I need a way out

Lookin' at me colourin' out of the lines now

You only break when you take the bend too far

Don't like it fake, I relate, I think it's true love

It's been a while since you and I been where we started

I don't wanna let it fade away

It used to be easy

Now you can't even look me in the eye

A visceral feeling

That I can never leave behind

And it's under my skin, but I can't rеach in

When you know where I'vе been, so we play pretend

It used to be easy

It used to be easy

I know it well, caramel, I feel the comedown

(Feel the comedown) Yeah

We've been to hell, I can tell we're slowin' down now

Oh, you bring up the past, didn't ask, give me the know-how

(I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry)

So we make it last, 'nother glass until we come 'round

It's been a while since you and I been where we started

I don't wanna let it fade away

It used to be easy

Now you can't even look me in the eye

A visceral feeling

That I can never leave behind

And it's under my skin, but I can't reach in

When you know where I've been, so we play pretend

It used to be easy

It used to be easy

Love like a landslide, I kiss you goodnight

Love like a landslide, I kiss you goodnight

It used to be easy

