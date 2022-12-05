Lirik Lagu Caramel - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Caramel - 5 Seconds of Summer
Run to the east, gotta leave, I need a way out
Lookin' at me colourin' out of the lines now
You only break when you take the bend too far
Don't like it fake, I relate, I think it's true love
It's been a while since you and I been where we started
I don't wanna let it fade away
It used to be easy
Now you can't even look me in the eye
A visceral feeling
That I can never leave behind
And it's under my skin, but I can't rеach in
When you know where I'vе been, so we play pretend
It used to be easy
It used to be easy
I know it well, caramel, I feel the comedown
(Feel the comedown) Yeah
We've been to hell, I can tell we're slowin' down now
Oh, you bring up the past, didn't ask, give me the know-how
(I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry)
So we make it last, 'nother glass until we come 'round
It's been a while since you and I been where we started
I don't wanna let it fade away
It used to be easy
Now you can't even look me in the eye
A visceral feeling
That I can never leave behind
And it's under my skin, but I can't reach in
When you know where I've been, so we play pretend
It used to be easy
It used to be easy
Love like a landslide, I kiss you goodnight
Love like a landslide, I kiss you goodnight
It used to be easy
