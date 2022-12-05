Lirik Lagu Best Friends - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Best Friends - 5 Seconds of Summer

Honey, I can see you when you're reachin' out for more

Your fear is only rational until it all becomes

A feeling of the past livin' under the summer sun

But, baby, you're an animal and life has just begun

Take me as I am and I will take you as you are

You call me on my shit and my jaw is on the floor

I'd love to have somebody never filter what they say

And I can feel it comin' like you planned it to the day

Silver lining's gold and shining

Perfect timing now

Memories I hold to keep safe

And I live for that look on your face

I got the best friends in this placе

And I'm holdin' on

Memories I hold to keep safe

And I lovе to love you, for God's sake

I got the best friends in this place

And I'm holdin' on

Holdin' on

Life is like a poem written on a bathroom wall

A decorated list of all the things you've felt before

It's not a perfect narrative, there's beauty in mistakes

It's time to love somebody who won't try to change your way

I remember waitin' on the calm before the storm

Back when we were on the other side of twenty-four

Take me to the place where everybody knows our names

It's better late than never, baby, I don't wanna wait for

Silver lining's golden shining

Perfect timing now

Memories I hold to keep safe

And I live for that look on your face

I got the best friends in this place

And I'm holdin' on

Memories I hold to keep safe

And I love to love you, for God's sake

I got the best friends in this place

And I'm holdin' on

Silver lining's golden shining

Perfect timing now (Oh-oh-oh)