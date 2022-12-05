Lirik Lagu TEARS! - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

TEARS! - 5 Seconds of Summer
There's a hole in the Sun
Cavin' in and I feel it
I'm the fortunate one
Push my luck when I need it
Sad, but what can I do?
Burn the world to start over
Blackin' out in my room
Wake me up when it's over
I'll feel better when I let myself sink deeper, deeper
I'll feel better when I let myself see clearer, clearer
Cryin' eyes
I don't need a reason to get high tonight, high tonight
I just wanna feel alive
Cryin' eyes (Cryin' eyes)
Diamond tears, I wanna see the other side, other side
I just wanna feel alive (Tears)
Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground
Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground (Fears)
Pullin' me down, pullin' me down
Pullin' me down, pullin' me down (Tears)
Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground
Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground (Fears)
Pullin' me down, pullin' me down
Pullin' me down, pullin' me down
It starts in the morning and it goes through my head
I go through the motions and it drives me to bed
I'll feel better when I let myself sink deeper, deeper
I'll feel better when I let myself see clearer, clearer
Cryin' eyes
I don't need a reason to get high tonight, high tonight
I just wanna feel alive
Cryin' eyes (Cryin' eyes)
Diamond tears, I wanna see the other side, other side
I just wanna feel alive (Tears)
Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground
Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground (Fears)
Pullin' me down, pullin' me down
Pullin' me down, pullin' me down (Tears)
Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground
Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground (Fears)
Pullin' me down, pullin' me down
Pullin' me down, pullin' me down
