Lirik Lagu TEARS! - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

TEARS! - 5 Seconds of Summer

There's a hole in the Sun

Cavin' in and I feel it

I'm the fortunate one

Push my luck when I need it

Sad, but what can I do?

Burn the world to start over

Blackin' out in my room

Wake me up when it's over

I'll feel better when I let myself sink deeper, deeper

I'll feel better when I let myself see clearer, clearer

Cryin' eyes

I don't need a reason to get high tonight, high tonight

I just wanna feel alive

Cryin' eyes (Cryin' eyes)

Diamond tears, I wanna see the other side, other side

I just wanna feel alive (Tears)

Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground

Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground (Fears)

Pullin' me down, pullin' me down

Pullin' me down, pullin' me down (Tears)

Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground

Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground (Fears)

Pullin' me down, pullin' me down

Pullin' me down, pullin' me down

It starts in the morning and it goes through my head

I go through the motions and it drives me to bed

I'll feel better when I let myself sink deeper, deeper

I'll feel better when I let myself see clearer, clearer

Cryin' eyes

I don't need a reason to get high tonight, high tonight

I just wanna feel alive

Cryin' eyes (Cryin' eyes)

Diamond tears, I wanna see the other side, other side

I just wanna feel alive (Tears)

Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground

Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground (Fears)

Pullin' me down, pullin' me down

Pullin' me down, pullin' me down (Tears)

Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground

Hittin' the ground, hittin' the ground (Fears)

Pullin' me down, pullin' me down

Pullin' me down, pullin' me down