Lirik Lagu Bleach - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bleach - 5 Seconds of Summer

I wanna occupy your brain

Be the only living space in your head

And when you're fillin' up your lungs

Mine's the only name that's under your breath

Brought a knife to a gun fight

But the hurtin' is all mine

When the feeling is airtight

Know it takes time to let go

But I can't take it no more

Can I make up for lost time?

If there's bleach in the hallways, I can start over

Bleaching my hair just to get away

I'm washin' it out till I've figured out

Livin' without you

(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)

If there's bleach in the hallways, I can start over

Bleaching my hair every Saturday

I'm washin' it out till I've figured out

Livin' without you

(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)

I feel you underneath my tongue

Next to every word that I should have said

No matter how far that I've run

Memories always seem to catch up again

Brought a knife to a gun fight

But the hurtin' is all mine

When the feeling is airtight

I know it takes time to let go

But I can't take it no more

Can I make up for lost time?

If there's bleach in the hallways, I can start over

Bleaching my hair just to get away

I'm washin' it out till I've figured out

Livin' without you

(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)

If there's bleach in the hallways, I can start over

Bleaching my hair every Saturday

I'm washin' it out till I've figured out

Livin' without you

(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)

It's so hard to watch everything I want

(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)

It's so hard to watch everything I want

(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)

