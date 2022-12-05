Lirik Lagu Bleach - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bleach - 5 Seconds of Summer
I wanna occupy your brain
Be the only living space in your head
And when you're fillin' up your lungs
Mine's the only name that's under your breath
Brought a knife to a gun fight
But the hurtin' is all mine
When the feeling is airtight
Know it takes time to let go
But I can't take it no more
Can I make up for lost time?
If there's bleach in the hallways, I can start over
Bleaching my hair just to get away
I'm washin' it out till I've figured out
Livin' without you
(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)
If there's bleach in the hallways, I can start over
Bleaching my hair every Saturday
I'm washin' it out till I've figured out
Livin' without you
(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)
I feel you underneath my tongue
Next to every word that I should have said
No matter how far that I've run
Memories always seem to catch up again
Brought a knife to a gun fight
But the hurtin' is all mine
When the feeling is airtight
I know it takes time to let go
But I can't take it no more
Can I make up for lost time?
If there's bleach in the hallways, I can start over
Bleaching my hair just to get away
I'm washin' it out till I've figured out
Livin' without you
(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)
If there's bleach in the hallways, I can start over
Bleaching my hair every Saturday
I'm washin' it out till I've figured out
Livin' without you
(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)
It's so hard to watch everything I want
(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)
It's so hard to watch everything I want
(Everything I was spinnin' down the drain)
