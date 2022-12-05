Lirik Lagu Red Line - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Red Line - 5 Seconds of Summer

It's hard to fake when I’m not faded

I thought I could repair myself

When you ask me what's the matter

The actor says he hates himself

When we collided in the morning

Screaming with the mission bell

We burnt the city without warning

Reaching out for someone's help

How many times did we run from each other?

How many times did I walk out the door?

Into the dark, we’re no good for each other

Into the dark, I'm not welcome no more

'Cause I been spеndin' all this time alone

I'm on the rеd line, sinkin' Aperol (Ooh)

Another vessel in a winter coat

Lonely hours cut me so deep

The only part that gives me hell

A secret weapon no one showed me

Fall out of love, you lose yourself

Every hour tickin' by, I think about you

I reminisce your memory and what did I choose?

A sentimental comedy, the joke is on you

It's on me, too (Ooh)

How many times did we run from each other?

How many times did I walk out the door?

Into the dark, we’re no good for each other

Into the dark, I’m not welcome no more

'Cause I been spendin’ all this time alone

I'm on the red line, sinkin' Aperol

Another vessel in a winter coat (Ooh)

Am I just waitin' for my time to go?

I hear the whistle for the doors to close

Another vessel in a winter coat (Ooh)

Credit

Produser: Michael Clifford

Penulis: Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, dan Calum Hood

Album: 5SOS5

Genre: Alternative Pop