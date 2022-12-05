Lirik Lagu Red Line - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Red Line - 5 Seconds of Summer
It's hard to fake when I’m not faded
I thought I could repair myself
When you ask me what's the matter
The actor says he hates himself
When we collided in the morning
Screaming with the mission bell
We burnt the city without warning
Reaching out for someone's help
How many times did we run from each other?
How many times did I walk out the door?
Into the dark, we’re no good for each other
Into the dark, I'm not welcome no more
'Cause I been spеndin' all this time alone
I'm on the rеd line, sinkin' Aperol (Ooh)
Another vessel in a winter coat
Lonely hours cut me so deep
The only part that gives me hell
A secret weapon no one showed me
Fall out of love, you lose yourself
Every hour tickin' by, I think about you
I reminisce your memory and what did I choose?
A sentimental comedy, the joke is on you
It's on me, too (Ooh)
How many times did we run from each other?
How many times did I walk out the door?
Into the dark, we’re no good for each other
Into the dark, I’m not welcome no more
'Cause I been spendin’ all this time alone
I'm on the red line, sinkin' Aperol
Another vessel in a winter coat (Ooh)
Am I just waitin' for my time to go?
I hear the whistle for the doors to close
Another vessel in a winter coat (Ooh)
Credit
Produser: Michael Clifford
Penulis: Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, dan Calum Hood
Album: 5SOS5
Genre: Alternative Pop
