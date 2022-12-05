Lirik Lagu Moodswings - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Moodswings - 5 Seconds of Summer

I can tell by the look in your eyes

That you don't wanna fight on a Friday night

Livin' my life, lookin' from the outside

I hope you don't mind that I ruined our time

I can tell by the look in your eyes

That you just wanna get on a one-way flight

'Cause you don't ever trust this mind of mine

You're watchin' me lie when I say that I'm fine

Without you, I don't even know myself

(Know myself)

Through bloodshot eyes, the sky is fallin'

And I just wanna fucking push you away

(Push you away)

Without you

I can tell when you're slippin' from me

Even when it's only subconsciously

On the edge of the bed as you're fallin' asleep

I think I need you more than you need me

I know my mood's been swingin' all day

Weaponised words can get in the way

Nothing I say ever comin' out straight

When I pull through, hope you feel the same

Without you, I don't even know myself

(Know myself)

Through bloodshot eyes, the sky is fallin'

And I just wanna fucking push you away

(Push you away)

Without you

I know my mood's been swingin' all day

Weaponised words can get in the way

Nothing I say ever coming out straight (Know myself)

When I pull through, hope you feel the same

I know my mood's been swingin' all day

Weaponised words can get in the way (Push you away)

Nothing I say ever coming out straight

When I pull through, hope you feel the same

Without you, I don't even know myself

Through bloodshot eyes, the sky is fallin'

It kills me when I try to push you away

Without you

Credit

Produser: Michael Clifford

Penulis lagu: Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, dan Sarah Aarons

Album: 5SOS5

Genre: Alternative Pop