Lirik Lagu Moodswings - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Moodswings - 5 Seconds of Summer
I can tell by the look in your eyes
That you don't wanna fight on a Friday night
Livin' my life, lookin' from the outside
I hope you don't mind that I ruined our time
I can tell by the look in your eyes
That you just wanna get on a one-way flight
'Cause you don't ever trust this mind of mine
You're watchin' me lie when I say that I'm fine
Without you, I don't even know myself
(Know myself)
Through bloodshot eyes, the sky is fallin'
And I just wanna fucking push you away
(Push you away)
Without you
I can tell when you're slippin' from me
Even when it's only subconsciously
On the edge of the bed as you're fallin' asleep
I think I need you more than you need me
I know my mood's been swingin' all day
Weaponised words can get in the way
Nothing I say ever comin' out straight
When I pull through, hope you feel the same
Without you, I don't even know myself
(Know myself)
Through bloodshot eyes, the sky is fallin'
And I just wanna fucking push you away
(Push you away)
Without you
I know my mood's been swingin' all day
Weaponised words can get in the way
Nothing I say ever coming out straight (Know myself)
When I pull through, hope you feel the same
I know my mood's been swingin' all day
Weaponised words can get in the way (Push you away)
Nothing I say ever coming out straight
When I pull through, hope you feel the same
Without you, I don't even know myself
Through bloodshot eyes, the sky is fallin'
It kills me when I try to push you away
Without you
Credit
Produser: Michael Clifford
Penulis lagu: Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, dan Sarah Aarons
Album: 5SOS5
Genre: Alternative Pop
Artikel Pilihan