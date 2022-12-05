Lirik Lagu Flatline - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flatline - 5 Seconds of Summer

Should've seen me, like, a year ago, year ago

I was someone you don't even know, even know

Dark times kept me all alone, all alone

You were shinin' like a heart of gold, heart of gold

Someone just like you

No one else

Lights will guide you, so

Run like hell

Ooh, I'm falling for the first time

Heart is gonna flatline

Now I can't even look at you

You're like staring at the sunshine

Burnin' into my mind

'Cause I can't even look at you

I'd die all day

And every night just to miss you

Ooh, I'm falling for the first time

Heart is gonna flatline

Now I can't even look at you

People always say it's hard to change, hard to change

I've seen the signs and I know it's hard to fake, hard to fake

I say, "I love you," I don't hesitate, hesitate

And now I wanna see you every day, every day, yeah

Someone just like you

No one else

Lights will guide you, so

Run like hell

Ooh, I'm falling for the first time

Heart is gonna flatline

Now I can't even look at you

You're like staring at the sunshine

Burnin' into my mind

'Cause I can't even look at you

I'd die all day

And every night just to miss you

Ooh, I'm falling for the first time

Heart is gonna flatline

Now I can't even look at you

(Now I can't even look at you)

Someone just like you

No one else

Lights will guide you, so

Run like hell