Lirik Lagu Flatline - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flatline - 5 Seconds of Summer
Should've seen me, like, a year ago, year ago
I was someone you don't even know, even know
Dark times kept me all alone, all alone
You were shinin' like a heart of gold, heart of gold
Someone just like you
No one else
Lights will guide you, so
Run like hell
Ooh, I'm falling for the first time
Heart is gonna flatline
Now I can't even look at you
You're like staring at the sunshine
Burnin' into my mind
'Cause I can't even look at you
I'd die all day
And every night just to miss you
Ooh, I'm falling for the first time
Heart is gonna flatline
Now I can't even look at you
People always say it's hard to change, hard to change
I've seen the signs and I know it's hard to fake, hard to fake
I say, "I love you," I don't hesitate, hesitate
And now I wanna see you every day, every day, yeah
Someone just like you
No one else
Lights will guide you, so
Run like hell
Ooh, I'm falling for the first time
Heart is gonna flatline
Now I can't even look at you
You're like staring at the sunshine
Burnin' into my mind
'Cause I can't even look at you
I'd die all day
And every night just to miss you
Ooh, I'm falling for the first time
Heart is gonna flatline
Now I can't even look at you
(Now I can't even look at you)
Someone just like you
No one else
Lights will guide you, so
Run like hell
