Lirik Lagu Bloodhound - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bloodhound - 5 Seconds of Summer
I love the heat, I love the noise
I love my name inside your voice
Do you still feel it all?
Do you still feel it all?
A million nights under the thumb
I know my life has just begun
And I wanna feel it all
I wanna feel it all
Bloodhound
I'm pickin' up the vibes all 'round
I'm dumb enough to drown it out
No, I can't let it go
Bloodhound
I'm livin' in the violet sounds
I'll kick it with the friends I've found
Oh, I can't let it go
(He sunk his teeth into the bone)
He took an "L" and he won't go home
Like he's gonna lose it all
Like he's gonna lose it all
It took a while for me to see
Take off your mask on Halloween
You can let 'em see it all
You can let 'еm see it all
Bloodhound
I'm pickin' up the vibes all 'round
I'm dumb enough to drown it out
No, I can't lеt it go
Bloodhound
I'm livin' in the violet sounds
I'll kick it with the friends I've found
Oh, I can't let it go, oh
We keep on dancing when the room is on fire
Spend all our money on our dirty desires
We keep on dancing when the room is on fire
And I can't let it go
Bloodhound
I'm pickin' up the vibes all 'round
I'm dumb enough to drown it out
No, I can't let it go
Bloodhound
I'm livin' in the violet sounds
I'll kick it with the friends I've found
Oh, I can't let it go
Bloodhound
Oh, I can't let it go
Bloodhound
Oh, I can't let it go
Credit
Produser: Michael Clifford
Penulis: Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Alistair Score, Mike Score, Franais Maudsley, dan Paul Reynolds
Artis: 5 Seconds of Summer
Genre: Alternative Pop
Artikel Pilihan