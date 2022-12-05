Lirik Lagu Bloodhound - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bloodhound - 5 Seconds of Summer

I love the heat, I love the noise

I love my name inside your voice

Do you still feel it all?

Do you still feel it all?

A million nights under the thumb

I know my life has just begun

And I wanna feel it all

I wanna feel it all

Bloodhound

I'm pickin' up the vibes all 'round

I'm dumb enough to drown it out

No, I can't let it go

Bloodhound

I'm livin' in the violet sounds

I'll kick it with the friends I've found

Oh, I can't let it go

(He sunk his teeth into the bone)

He took an "L" and he won't go home

Like he's gonna lose it all

Like he's gonna lose it all

It took a while for me to see

Take off your mask on Halloween

You can let 'em see it all

You can let 'еm see it all

Bloodhound

I'm pickin' up the vibes all 'round

I'm dumb enough to drown it out

No, I can't lеt it go

Bloodhound

I'm livin' in the violet sounds

I'll kick it with the friends I've found

Oh, I can't let it go, oh

We keep on dancing when the room is on fire

Spend all our money on our dirty desires

We keep on dancing when the room is on fire

And I can't let it go

Bloodhound

I'm pickin' up the vibes all 'round

I'm dumb enough to drown it out

No, I can't let it go

Bloodhound

I'm livin' in the violet sounds

I'll kick it with the friends I've found

Oh, I can't let it go

Bloodhound

Oh, I can't let it go

Bloodhound

Oh, I can't let it go

Credit

Produser: Michael Clifford

Penulis: Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Alistair Score, Mike Score, Franais Maudsley, dan Paul Reynolds

Artis: 5 Seconds of Summer

Genre: Alternative Pop