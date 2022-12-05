Lirik Lagu Killer Queen - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Killer Queen - 5 Seconds of Summer

She's a Killer Queen

Gunpowder, gelatine

Dynamite with a laser beam

She keeps a Moët et Chandon

In her pretty cabinet

"Let them eat cake," she says

Just like Marie Antoinette

A built-in remedy

For Khrushchev and Kennedy (Ooh)

At anytime an invitation

You can't decline (Ooh)

Caviar and cigarettes

Well versed in etiquette

Extraordinarily nice

She's a Killer Queen

Gunpowder, gelatine

Dynamite with a laser beam

Guaranteed to blow your mind

Anytime

Ooh, recommended at the price

Insatiable an appetite

Wanna try?

To avoid complications

She never kept the same address

In conversation

She spoke just like a baroness

Met a man from China (Ooh)

Went down to Geisha Minah (Killer, killer)

Then again incidentally (She's a killer queen)

If you're that way inclined

Perfume came naturally from Paris (Naturally)

For cars she couldn't care less

Fastidious and precise

She's a Killer Queen

Gunpowder, gelatine

Dynamite with a laser beam

Guaranteed to blow your mind

Anytime

Drop of a hat, she's as willing as

Playful as a pussy cat (Ooh-ooh)

Then momentarily out of action

Temporarily out of gas (Ooh-ooh)

To absolutely drive you wild, wild

She's all out to get you

She's a Killer Queen

Gunpowder, gelatine

Dynamite with a laser beam

Guaranteed to blow your mind

Anytime