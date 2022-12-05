Lirik Lagu Killer Queen - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Killer Queen - 5 Seconds of Summer
She's a Killer Queen
Gunpowder, gelatine
Dynamite with a laser beam
She keeps a Moët et Chandon
In her pretty cabinet
"Let them eat cake," she says
Just like Marie Antoinette
A built-in remedy
For Khrushchev and Kennedy (Ooh)
At anytime an invitation
You can't decline (Ooh)
Caviar and cigarettes
Well versed in etiquette
Extraordinarily nice
She's a Killer Queen
Gunpowder, gelatine
Dynamite with a laser beam
Guaranteed to blow your mind
Anytime
Ooh, recommended at the price
Insatiable an appetite
Wanna try?
To avoid complications
She never kept the same address
In conversation
She spoke just like a baroness
Met a man from China (Ooh)
Went down to Geisha Minah (Killer, killer)
Then again incidentally (She's a killer queen)
If you're that way inclined
Perfume came naturally from Paris (Naturally)
For cars she couldn't care less
Fastidious and precise
She's a Killer Queen
Gunpowder, gelatine
Dynamite with a laser beam
Guaranteed to blow your mind
Anytime
Drop of a hat, she's as willing as
Playful as a pussy cat (Ooh-ooh)
Then momentarily out of action
Temporarily out of gas (Ooh-ooh)
To absolutely drive you wild, wild
She's all out to get you
She's a Killer Queen
Gunpowder, gelatine
Dynamite with a laser beam
Guaranteed to blow your mind
Anytime
