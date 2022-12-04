Lirik Lagu Centerfold – The J Geils Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Centerfold – The J Geils Band

Does she walk? Does she talk?

Does she come complete?

My homeroom, homeroom angel

Always pulled me from my seat

She was pure like snowflakes

No one could ever stain

The memory of my angel

Could never cause me pain

Years go by I'm lookin' through a girly magazine

And there's my homeroom angel on the pages in-between

My blood runs cold

My memory has just been sold

My angel is the centerfold

Angel is the centerfold

My blood runs cold

My memory has just been sold

Angel is the centerfold

Slipped me notes under the desk

While I was thinkin' about her dress

I was shy I turned away

Before she caught my eye

I was shakin' in my shoes

Whenever she flashed those baby-blues

Something had a hold on me

When angel passed close by

Those soft and fuzzy sweaters

Too magical to touch

To see her in that negligee

Is really just too much