Lirik Lagu Give It to Me - The J Geils Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Give It to Me - The J Geils Band

You've got to give it to me

You've got to give it to me

You've got to give it to me

You've got to give it to me

You're so slick now, know every trick now

You know I want it, I want it so bad

You know I need it, I can't believe it

So come on baby, Please relieve it

Now you've been bugging me, Every night now

You say you want it, You want it right now

I can't get to it, I can't get through it

So come on baby, Please

You've got to get it up (give it up)

You've got to get it up (give it up)

You've got to get it up (give it up)

You've got to get it up (give it up)

Why keep me cold

When it's so warm inside

Come on baby

Your love is too good to hide

Album: Bloodshot

Artis: The J. Geils Band

Dirilis: 1973

Give It to Me merupakan lagu milik The J Geils Band, band rock dan blues asal Boston, AS yang populer pada 1970-an.

Band ini beranggotakan vokalis Peter Wolf, pemain harmonika dan saksofon Richard "Magic Dick" Salwitz, drummer Stephen Bladd, vokalis/keyboard Seth Justman, dan bassis Danny Klein.