Lirik Lagu Give It to Me - The J Geils Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Give It to Me - The J Geils Band
You've got to give it to me
You've got to give it to me
You've got to give it to me
You've got to give it to me
You're so slick now, know every trick now
You know I want it, I want it so bad
You know I need it, I can't believe it
So come on baby, Please relieve it
Now you've been bugging me, Every night now
You say you want it, You want it right now
I can't get to it, I can't get through it
So come on baby, Please
You've got to get it up (give it up)
You've got to get it up (give it up)
You've got to get it up (give it up)
You've got to get it up (give it up)
Why keep me cold
When it's so warm inside
Come on baby
Your love is too good to hide
Album: Bloodshot
Artis: The J. Geils Band
Dirilis: 1973
Give It to Me merupakan lagu milik The J Geils Band, band rock dan blues asal Boston, AS yang populer pada 1970-an.
Band ini beranggotakan vokalis Peter Wolf, pemain harmonika dan saksofon Richard "Magic Dick" Salwitz, drummer Stephen Bladd, vokalis/keyboard Seth Justman, dan bassis Danny Klein.
