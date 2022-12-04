Lirik Lagu Love Stinks - The J Geils Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Stinks - The J Geils Band

You love her

But she loves him

And he loves somebody else

You just can't win

And so it goes

Till the day you die

This thing they call love

It's gonna make you cry

I've had the blues

The reds and the pinks

One thing for sure

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

Two by two and side by side

Love's gonna find you yes it is

You just can't hide

You'll hear it call

Your heart will fall

Then love will fly

It's gonna soar

I don't care for any Casanova thing

All I can say is

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

I've been through diamonds

I've been through minks

I've been through it all

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks yeah yeah

(Love stinks)

Love stinks

Album: Love Stinks

Artis: The J. Geils Band

Dirilis: 1980

Love Stinks merupakan lagu milik The J Geils Band, band rock dan blues asal Boston, AS yang populer pada 1970-an.