Lirik Lagu Looking for a Love - The J Geils Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Looking for a Love - The J Geils Band
Somebody help me
Somebody help me now
Somebody help me now
Somebody help me
Find my baby
Somebody help me
Find my baby right now
I`m looking for a love
I`m looking for a love
I`m looking here and there
I`m searching everywhere
I`m looking for a love
To call my own
Gonna get up in the morning
And rub my head
I`m looking for a love
To call my own
Fix my breakfast
And bring it to my bed
I`m looking for a love
To call my own
Do my love
Do it all the time
I`m looking for a love
To call my own
With lots of love and kisses
But people until then
I`m looking for a love
To call my own
I`m looking for a love
I`m looking for a love
I`m looking here and there
I`m searching everywhere
I`m looking for a love
To call my own
Artikel Pilihan