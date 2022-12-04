Lirik Lagu Looking for a Love - The J Geils Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Looking for a Love - The J Geils Band

Somebody help me

Somebody help me now

Somebody help me now

Somebody help me

Find my baby

Somebody help me

Find my baby right now

I`m looking for a love

I`m looking for a love

I`m looking here and there

I`m searching everywhere

I`m looking for a love

To call my own

Gonna get up in the morning

And rub my head

I`m looking for a love

To call my own

Fix my breakfast

And bring it to my bed

I`m looking for a love

To call my own

Do my love

Do it all the time

I`m looking for a love

To call my own

With lots of love and kisses

But people until then

I`m looking for a love

To call my own

I`m looking for a love

I`m looking for a love

I`m looking here and there

I`m searching everywhere

I`m looking for a love

To call my own